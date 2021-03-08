Members of the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission are not giving up on improving the Searcy Sports Complex despite a measure calling for issuing up to $14.165 million in bonds being shot down by voters in the Feb. 9 special election.
At last week’s monthly meeting, commission Chairman Chris Howell wanted to know what all the commissioners envisioned for the commission going forward after nearly 64 percent of those who voted rejected the capital improvement bond measure, which would have allowed for four youth baseball and four youth softball fields to be replaced by turf fields, among other changes.
Commissioner Tommy Centola said he would still like to see the ballparks helped, but “as far as big projects, I can’t see us doing any big projects soon.”
“One thing I would like to see, and something we could do not as a major project but in bits and pieces, is upgrading Riverside Park,” Centola said. “We already gave money for the land. Now, I think the most obvious direction going is to close the entrance they have now and make that entrance off the bypass and make it more accessible to people, keep the undesirables out and allowing police and fire to get back there to better patrol the park. I would like to see us move in that direction.”
Mayor Kyle Osborne told Centola “that road does not go all the way through.”
Howell said while the commission was still supporting smaller projects like putting $40,000 toward interior work on the historic American Legion Hut in the downtown area and $10,000 toward prizes for a steak cook-off in June at the White County Fairgrounds that benefits the Jesse Dylan James Foundation, he also feels that “in order to move the needle with this commission we have got to figure out how we can do a big project.”
“What we put forward failed. We regroup and have discussions,” Howell said. “One thing I noticed when we first started this commission, everybody kind of had the idea that we have got to have an impact project to move the needle, and I don’t think that has changed based on the election. That thought in my mind is still there, so I’d kind of like to move forward with that in mind. We still need to have that project in place sometime down the road.”
Commissioner Brian Mayhall said what projects the “citizens of Searcy feel are important” might be revealed through a citizens focus group organized by the mayor. The focus group had its first meeting Thursday night after the agenda meeting of the Searcy City Council.
“I felt like we felt like at the time, and the way this was proposed, that the sports complex was important to everybody,” Mayhall said. “I think we found out that is probably not the case, so I would like for us to kind of move along with this focus group ... and kind of keep our ear to the ground on maybe what comes from that and maybe that will identify something that would be worthwhile for pursuing a major project for.”
Commissioner Jim House said he doesn’t think the commission should give up on the ballpark project, but said he just doesn’t know when a good time would be to begin to work on it again.
“Perhaps an interim grant to do the most important things [at the sports complex] is the way to do it,” House said. “I know the city has a [1-percent sales and use] tax that they want to pass and I think it’s very important that we get that done.
“I think we’ve got to educate the people voting on it on exactly what we are budgeting for. I think it can be done. I think there is the interest out there. I think there’s enough people, whether it’s kids or grandkids or cousins or family members, are all touched by that at sometime in their lives and have an appreciation for it. We have got the project. We’ve just got to back up and do it a little bit better and do it individually.”
Commissioner Gary Patel said he thinks voters are scared off by the high cost of big projects.
“We have seen that with the library and now we are seeing it with the sports complex and any kind of major funding like that, especially like one we put forward that has implications out for possibly 30 years,” Mayhall said. “I think that was a big concern a lot of people had was making a commitment for that long. As we have seen in this last year, economic things as well as social things can change kind of like on a dime and I think it just makes people nervous.”
House said he thinks the accountants who gave the commission their analysis on whether the commission could afford the sports complex project, which was initially projected at $8.45 million, gave them a check mark on it.
“They think we can have it, but it gave the impression that that was going to be the exact cost and that wasn’t so,” he said. “I had two or three people bring it up and I was surprised they were not going to vote for it. They said, ‘I think that is too much money to spend.’”
He said they mentioned $14 million, which was the maximum in bonds listed on the measure. Osborne has said that the maximum was for overruns and for possibly improvements at the complex other than the youth baseball and softball fields and even other projects.
“When one person knows that or three people think that, you got to address those things,” he said. “I think that scared them. We need to back up and we will do it again.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said his wife said she would not have known anything about the bond issue without him telling her about it, outside of the fact that there were yard signs promoting it.
“I like the idea of the ballfields personally,” He said. “When we do it, and I don’t like to spend a lot of money on the engineer beforehand, but we may need to spend enough to get a reasonably solid number that we can say this much is what we need to spend and if it goes a little over, we need to find the money some other way,” Chalenburg said. “We need to come up with a number to give them not up to, but here’s what we think the cost [is].
“And we need to give time to the city to get the one-cent resolved somehow, because it is not an existential problem but it’s a big problem for the city of Searcy until that is approved.”
The eight-year 1-percent sales tax passed in 2014 sunsets next summer. An attempt to make it permanent also was rejected by voters Feb. 9.
Moving down the road, Centola said “hopefully COVID is not with us for the rest of our lives and we can get back to having gatherings and have meetings and inform people.”
“I was at almost every one of the town-hall meetings” before the special election where the mayor explained the two ballot measures, “and I was disappointed at the showing,” Centola said. “One night, nobody was there. Nobody was there for either meeting. With COVID going away, it will open up the opportunity for us to really get out there and present our message and let the people know what our intentions are.”
Howell said he thinks there are a lot of lessons to be learned but what he heard from the commissioners was that they still need to have this project on the table “in some form or fashion because it is important for the city.”
Centola said with tournaments being held this year at the Searcy Sports Complex it will show that people are interested in coming to Searcy “and just how many more can we bring in with an upgraded facility if we can bring them in now with what we have.”
Howell said it might be that an impact study may have to be done, “one that is expensive.”
He said officials thought this project would pass. “I personally thought this is what the citizens of Searcy wanted so why spend the money on the economic impact project if this is what citizens wanted, but hey, maybe now that is what we need to do.”
Also at the meeting, Osborne requested that the commission approve $4,570.40 to pay for half of the cost of the special election. The city of Searcy will pay the other half of the $9,140.79 total cost, he said. The commission approved the request.
