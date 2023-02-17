A request for $74,100 for another robotics regional was met with some resistance from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission this week.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell told Harding Academy Robotics Coach Brian Jones on Tuesday at the commission’s meeting at City Hall that an effort needed to be made to “cut the fat off this thing.” The commission set a special meeting for this Tuesday at 9 a.m. to readdress the request from the Creative Group of Arkansas concerning the FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regional set for March 2-4 at the Ganus Athletic Center at Harding University.
According to numbers provided by the A&P Commission, it has paid out $79,824.39 total for robotics from 2019-22, including $66,000 in 2022 to host the Arkansas Regional.
Jones told the commission that 31 teams are being brought in for this year’s tournament. “Now that we’re past COVID, we’re starting to be able to kind of regroup. I mentioned this last time but FIRST, the program that we’re part of, took a heavy hit during COVID.
“We’ve got 31 teams coming in from 10 different states. We’re looking at about 1,500 people here, and unlike the off-season event in the fall where we had 16 teams and they only stayed one night, this regional, they’re going to stay Thursday night, Friday night and most of them – we estimate about 50 percent of them are going to stay Wednesday night – so you have all those hotel venues, you’ve got larger groups coming in. It’s going to be exciting.”
The reason the budget is a little higher this time around, Jones said, is that the GAC requested floor coverings “because we wanted to protect their floors, unlike at the Rhodes [Field House at Harding University last year], we used a different company. The cost was going to be astronomical to bring in floor coverings.”
Jones said some money was able to be raised to help cover the floor covering that could be used from year to year from now on. It is going to stay with the Creative Group of Arkansas.
The $74,100, Jones said, would cover everything that will go with the event. In the fall with the 16 teams at the Ozark Mountain Brawl “off-season event” at Harding Academy’s Harris Gym, Jones said there were about 500 people and the revenue was $20,000. Looking at a three-day event with about 1,500 people “we’re estimating north of $100,000,” he said.
Commission questions
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked Jones about “other sponsors” and how far the group has come with that. Jones said, “We have not right now,” but he added that he didn’t handle that side. He said that U.S. Air Force and another entity have contributed around $35,000.
Commissioner Jim House asked about how many people would be coming with the 31 teams. Jones said each team would have about 20 to 30 kids on it plus volunteers, family and friends that will be coming with them. He said 60-70 volunteers will be running the event, outside of the group that comes in and gets paid to run it.
Commission Attorney Buck Gibson asked about an item called “expo” that was listed on the request for $3,500. Jones said that is the pits where the teams are at that need power. The expo vendor, Crown, comes in to drop power to each of the pits. He said it also concerns “pipe and drape” that marks off the area. Crown also will handled lights for the event and do the audio and video.
Gibson also questioned the catering cost that is listed as $17,000. Jones said they were working with Chartwells on the Harding campus for food for all the volunteers, food throughout the day for all the judges and food for the people who come in to run the event.
The setup will begin on that Wednesday night. The event goes Thursday-Saturday. Gibson asked Jones if he could give “a per meal cost breakdown.” Jones said he did not have one.
Gibson also wanted to know about $3,500 for hotels. Jones said that was a cost for Show Ready Events out of Manchester. Admin costs of $16,000 were questioned also. Jones said that is paid to First Incorporated out of Manchester. This amount “brings the truck down that brings the field down,” Jones said. “That’s the awards cost, that’s the print media cost.”
There is also $6,000 listed for the Museum of Discovery that Gibson wanted to know about. Jones said they are running “the Southwest” event for the schools in Searcy and some other schools. Jones said they will be doing “little STEM centers,” interactive demonstrations dealing with things like gravity and air flow and they will be able to see the robotics event. This is for the schoolkids who are not a part of a team. During the day Friday, Southwest Middle School and CrossPointe Preparatory School will be busing kids over to tour the event.
“What happens if you don’t get this funding?” Gibson asked. Jones said, “I don’t know the answer to that one. Gibson said it was a very short-term time frame to be asking for this money.
“Your expected revenue is zero dollars,” Gibson said. “You are not covering any of the costs at all for the registration fee or anything else. You’re asking for 100 percent public funding and not asking for any participation fee or agreement, is that correct?” Jones said, “Yes, that is correct, they do not have to pay to be a part of this.”
Centola said mentioned a VEX Robotics tournament held at the Carmichael Community Center in December which nearly had 30 teams competing. “No funding was requested and looking at the amount of funding here, I mean, why is one group able to take care of it, while another group is asking for full funding, that’s the question I have.”
Jones said VEX is “much smaller. It was a more local, regional event. They didn’t require any overnights. It was a one-day event. This one being a three-day for teams but four-day overall event will bring in more revenue for the city as well. I think the profit that will be gained is more than the cost.”
Centola asked about hotels expenses included in the request, saying that the commission would be using city funding to pay A&P taxes. “Personally, I don’t see how we can do that. It doesn’t make sense to me to use taxpayer money to pay the taxes.”
House asked when registration started, and Jones said it was in September. Centola said, “Why did you wait to be put on the January agenda [which was canceled because of the weather] if you knew about it in September?” Jones said, “We were waiting to finalize budgets and contracts with different vendors.”
House asked if Jones and his group had considered other sites. Jones said they had been to places like Barton Coliseum in Little Rock and the University of Arkansas campus in northwest Arkansas, but Harding has been gracious to work with them on things the others were not able to give them, like tables and chairs and being able to move them around and move around other events.
Centola reiterated a question Gibson asked, saying what if the commission does not fund the entire amount, what would do they do this close to the event? Jones said he does not know the answer to that question. He said they would have to go to FIRST Robotics and say they didn’t have the funding.
Jones told House it was not an assumption that the commission was going to fund this event. He said they were hoping the commission would though.
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said he likes the idea of the event but not “the black-eye that everybody involved, including Searcy and the A&P Commission would get if we didn’t approve it.” He said he would be willing to vote for it “today” but after about September or October of next year ... I don’t know that I’d be willing to vote for it.”
Howell said he agrees with Chalenburg “that the show must go on” before making his comment about cutting the fat and calling the special meeting.
Gibson said every event he or his kids have participated in has had a registration fee. He wanted to know from Jones if this was something typical with this program.
Howell said there “has to be some give and take here with that group.” Chalenburg said some clarity is needed on the meals and what that contract looks like. Centola said, “I would like to see that contract myself.”
Chalenburg said he thought there was profit from the last event held. Jones said that was an event Harding Academy hosted personally. “So what we do is rent the field from a company and we kind of run it ourselves on a much lower scale. So yes, we do get some profit from it.”
Last September, Jones reported that the robotics scrimmage was estimated to have brought in “just below $20,000 for the city of Searcy.”
Gibson said for the $74,100 being requested, it would require restaurant sales of $7,410,000 (1 percent) or hotel stays totaling $2,470,000 at 3 percent to break even. Centola added that if the staff is eating on site that is cutting down on what could be spent off site.
