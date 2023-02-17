A request for $74,100 for another robotics regional was met with some resistance from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission this week.

Commission Chairman Chris Howell told Harding Academy Robotics Coach Brian Jones on Tuesday at the commission’s meeting at City Hall that an effort needed to be made to “cut the fat off this thing.” The commission set a special meeting for this Tuesday at 9 a.m. to readdress the request from the Creative Group of Arkansas concerning the FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regional set for March 2-4 at the Ganus Athletic Center at Harding University.

