The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission will be working with the White County Fair board to figure out a plan to collect the city’s A&P tax from vendors who do business at the White County Fairgrounds.
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked White County Fair Board Vice President Steve Merritt and President Alan Quattlebaum on Wednesday what they were going to do to ensure the tax was collected from the vendors and submitted to the city.
“I would answer your question with a question, ‘What do you want us to do?’” Merritt said. “Do you want us to collect it for you at the close of their event and then return a report into you and bring it in? That would be your call to make.”
Merritt said during White County Fair week there are some booths that probably make revenue up to $20,000 to $25,000 for selling food.
“I am sure there are several that are doing less than that, but there are maybe 12 or 14 food vendors,” he said.
Centola said Searcy restaurants tend to lose business when the fair is being held.
“It’s not fair to the restaurants for them to pay the tax and these people who come in for a week do not pay the tax,” Centola said. “I know there were others like Get Down Downtown that were making sure they [the vendors] were paying the tax.”
A&P Commission Chairman Chris Howell said the White County Fair board could work with the city to figure out a mechanism to get the tax collected.
Commissioner Brian Mayhall told Quattlebaum and Merritt “it seems to me maybe as part of your agreement with the vendors is that they have to get an A&P tax permit and then they are on our roll.”
Lillie Cook, assistant to Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, said she feels that making sure the tax is collected should be the responsibility of the fair board.
“You are going to have so many vendors there, I’m going to have a spreadsheet or he’s [Tim Blansett] going to have a spreadsheet that’s got 50, 60, 70 people who come once or twice a year, so that’s horrible,” Cook said. “They [the White County Fair board] need to collect the tax, make sure they are collecting the tax, so people who come pay the tax and they [the board members] submit it to us and we have one roll that says, ‘A&P tax from the fair board.’”
Blansett, the certified public accountant currently working for the A&P Commission. agreed, saying, “We are going to have all these permit numbers that are going to be used once a year and if they don’t come back the next year, how well are they going to inform us on closing out their permit number or not?”
Mayhall asked how the vendors at the fair pay sales tax. “They [the state] actually come in and walk around and they collect it themselves one day,” Quattlebaum said.
Howell said, “This isn’t a problem we have to solve today. Let’s be thinking Tim, Alan and Steve about solutions to that problem.”
Searcy City Attorney Buck Gibson said there’s really no difference between this situation and a tamale truck that decides to set up in a parking lot one week.
“We need a mechanism in place to be able to handle that because that is becoming more and more prevalent,” Howell said.
