A request for $394,000 by the Searcy Youth Tennis League to rebuild courts at Berryhill Park did not make it over the net Tuesday as the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission decided to table it until the next meeting.
Amanda Watson, who works with the Arkansas Tennis Association as the coordinator for the Searcy Youth Tennis League, made the request. She said pickleball is also part of the plan for the courts, which she said were built in the mid-1970s by some tennis enthusiasts.
“They did that with some funding from the city and from some private donations,” she said.
Since that time, Watson said to her knowledge and to the knowledge of those involved with the project years ago, the courts have never been redone, “not even resurfaced at any point, so you can imagine the condition that is in.”
Because of the conditions of the courts, Watson said Searcy Youth Tennis is no longer able to use them.
“There are only two, maybe three out there that are playable and even then they present some pretty big hazards for any kind of competitive play,” she said, adding that the back two courts, which would normally have been in the best condition because they are newer, “flooded badly so the foundation is just terrible.”
The youth tennis program serves anywhere from 75-150 families, according to Watson.
“In the spring we had 125 kids,” she said. “We have had as many as 200 before during the season. We are the largest youth program in Arkansas. We are the shining gem of Arkansas tennis for youth. In the past, we have taken teams to the state tournament down at Burns Park [in North Little Rock]. We have a lot of eyes on us at this time.”
Watson said before COVID-19 hit, she and other Arkansas tennis representatives met with Mayor Kyle Osborne and they shared that Searcy is “the hub of tennis, especially youth tennis.” She said the biggest centers of tennis are Little Rock and Jonesboro and Searcy is right in the middle of both.
“They want to come in and do tournaments,” Watson said. “They want to come in and build Searcy as an even bigger tennis community as well. On a weekly basis, we get emails that ask for adult leagues and just based off some research we have done, we feel like if we offer an adult league, we would have 150 to 200 adults that would be involved in that, so we are talking a very large community.”
Watson said what she was asking for “was to open the conversation’ about tennis in Searcy. “What you will find is that Berryhill is structurally terrible.”
The company providing the bid to fix the courts is Australian Court Works, she said. Watson said what the company proposed was to come in and use the existing structure of the foundation and rebuild with rebar on top of it, build it up about 8 inches so that it is playable for an extended period of time. “We are looking at another 40 years’ worth” of use.
“We would not find a respectable contractor that would just come in and resurface,” she added. “It’s just completely impossible.”
Watson said the tennis league would like for the first five courts to remain tennis courts so the league could be moved back there.
“At any given time, we could lose access to Harding University tennis courts,” Watson said. “In fact as of this fall , we will begin paying court fees, upwards of 10 dollars per child.”
She said the courts could be used to bring tournaments to Searcy, which would bring in families. Then, the last two courts at Berryhill could “be turned into a pickleball center.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola noticed that estimated presented was from last year and asked how accurate it still was. Watson said it was the second estimate the company gave her and there was very little difference from than the one received in 2018-19.
Centola said he also noticed concrete was not included, but she responded that “it is.” She said the quote did not include nets or any added lighting that may be needed.
“That is not what it says,” Centola said. “It says concrete needs to be supplied by owner.”
She said there were “some clarifications to it.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said the quote “also says the concrete pump is to be supplied by owner.” Watson said that was a clarification also.
There also is opportunity to get United States Tennis Association and Arkansas Tennis Association funding, according to Watson. “That would be a very big offset. They will not officially provide it until the city officially agrees to funding.”
She said that money could be anywhere from $40,000 to $75,000.
Chairman Chris Howell asked Watson if there have been any conversations with the city regarding these plans. She said “multiple” times since these plans have been “seven years in the works.”
Howell asked is any kind of warranty came with the tennis courts and Watson said it would come with a one-year warranty.
“I don’t think we are ready to make a decision on this today,” Howell said. “We appreciate you all bringing this to us. I think we’re going to have to get more information, and understand that we are a funding source. You will have to get the city involved. They have to approve this project; all we do is approve the funding. i think there is a little bit of work here to do. I’d like to see a little more detailed plan.”
Watson suggested that city representatives, tennis representatives and pickleball representatives sit down and have a conversation since right now “that quote is kind of a blank slate of ‘here is the foundation.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.