Software that keeps track of short-term rentals and having a website and social media presence were two of the expenditures approved by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.
The commission agreed to pay $36,000 for the GovOS software and $4,500 per month for the website and social media presence.
Certified public accountant Tim Blansett, who handles the financials for the commission, said the software is used by Little Rock and North Little Rock as well as cities like Fort Smith and Fayetteville. He said as part of the operation it can track short-term rentals and there are also options for using it for business licensing and tax filings. It will give a list weekly of short-term rentals inside Searcy, Blansett said, so the commission can get in touch with the owners for advertising and promotion taxes.
The two cost options for the software were $25,000, which did not include “the short-term rental solution,” and the $36,000 option that did.
Blansett said the software will automate the letter process and email them directly to the owners reminding them a week before the tax is due. The “late list” is currently being done manually.
Based of what Blansett said has been provided, Searcy has between 40 and 50 short-term rentals with rental fees averaging $100 a night.
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg asked if the Code Enforcement Office was on board with this process. “Oh yeah," Blansett said. "Our thought is we get it paid for, we can obviously share the information with them ... there is no way for us to enforce it [the tax] as the A&P agent without code enforcement getting out and citing them, too.”
Blansett said by choosing the $36,000 option “I think we would only have to do that for one year and after that we can drop down to losing short-term rental once we got Airbnb/Vrbo on board with providing us with all that information.”
Blansett mentioned that his fee would come down as a result of having the software. When asked how much by Commissioner Tommy Centola, Blansett said, “Roughly at least $1,000 a month.” He said he and his office would continue doing the financials and check writing. The software also includes support.
A&P Attorney Buck Gibson recommended the commission at least use the option with the short-term rentals for one year. If it becomes unnecessary, he said, he was sure the commission could drop that option. For the first year, he said, he thinks it would be important to have it.
Michelle Pugh of Pugh Communications presented after Blansett, also offering a couple of options.
The first option was that Pugh Communications would develop a new section on cityofsearcy.org that is dedicated to promoting Searcy A&P and the projects that it funds. The section would include information on what the commission is, how to get projects funded and what projects have been funded. Pugh said it would primarily be a blog format. A second part of this option would be having Pugh Communications creating ongoing content focused around the projects that the commission is funding and general branding that will be used on cityofsearcy.org and the city’s social media accounts.
“The agency also recommends allocating a monthly promoted post budget in order to get content in front of more key audiences,” Pugh said.
Option B would have Pugh Communications develop a new website for the commission. The website would serve as a “virtual visitor’s guide and will promote all things Searcy.” Specifically promoting and highlighting projects that the commission has funded would also be a focus as well as providing reasons why visitors should visit Searcy and explaining the A&P and its role in the community. The website would include the annual events of the city, restaurants, shopping areas, attractions and places for them to stay.
Social media management was the second part of Option B. Pugh mentioned ideas like social platforms for the commission where its could have a Facebook page, an Instagram account and maybe do some TikTok videos or Reels “all about promoting Searcy.”
Pugh talked about the city of Springdale’s, “Explore Springdale” website, run by its A&P commission. She said it lists attractions and all the hotels. It has a local events calendar and an “About Us” section.
The goal of the website would be to promote businesses that are collecting the A&P taxes, Pugh said. She said “working hand in hand” with those businesses is something the company would be doing to promote Searcy.
Centola asked if there was an email option for commissioners to communicate. Pugh said that is something that could be done.
Mayor Mat Faulkner said working together needs to be done “because you don’t want to divide your traffic in an engine of marketing dollars and confuse people where do you go for information, right? I really feel like there needs to be a comprehensive marketing plan for the community as opposed to having multiple different channels and multiple different social media feeds because then you are segmenting your audience instead of focusing all of your energy into one place.
"I believe that A&P is the correct entity to promote the city of Searcy so from a funding and promotions standpoint, I think it’s absolutely 100% in line with A&P, just like other communities are doing.”
Howell asked if there needed to be a discussion before moving forward to get a comprehensive plan together as Faulkner suggested so roles are clearly defined and there are no overlaps. Faulkner mentioned that he thinks maybe there needs to be a comprehensive communication and marketing plan for the community, which would include social media and marketing. Signage and outdoor boards also were brought up by Faulkner.
Tara Cathey, vice president of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, said, “We’ve been saying for a very long time that we need a sole tourism website.” She said the chamber can have its site and the city can have a website but one location is needed where people will go. “We really need to sit down and develop that.”
Faulkner said the Beats and Eats Committee is also talking about having a website. Cathey said there is a Holiday of Lights website and there is talk of an Eclipse 2024 website.
Faulkner said he currently owns searcy.com, and it is through the company he has owned, Think Idea Studio, and the company is trying to “alleviate any conflict of interest.” He said he personally does not want to own searcy.com and he feels it needs to belong to the city of Searcy in some capacity. He said searcy.com was a partnership with the city for many years but “I don’t want to have any type of conflict of interest throughout this conversation.”
Centola asked out long it would take to get an A&P website up and running and Pugh said, up to six months “because there’s a big portion of working with the businesses to collect the content. We want it to launch in a way that it has great content on it so that people come here.
Centola made the motion for Option B to get started and also allowing the commission, the chamber and the city to get together for coordination before the website goes “live.” The motion passed unanimously.
