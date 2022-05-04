The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is taking advantage of an opportunity to participate in the Arkansas Parks and Tourism Rural Arkansas Radio Network Advertising Program in order to promote statewide visiting the city for events like its Fourth of July celebration.
The commission approved spending $3,142 for approximately 3,060 30-second radio commercials that follow the Arkansas Parks and Tourism spots that run over 12 weeks from May 23 to Aug. 14. This comes to an average of 240 30-second spots a week.
The spots will be broadcast on 68 radio stations across Arkansas. Over the course of the 12-week campaign, it is estimated that 140,000 Arkansans age 18-plus will hear the advertising messages for each of the program’s partner, according to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President Tara Cathey, who made the request at the April commission meeting at City Hall last week.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Cathey said. “This is actually a value add package. They typically only get 1,500 radio spots in this; they doubled it this year. That’s a little more than a dollar an ad. That is a deal.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Cathey about the content of the ads and where it would be generated.
“The content will be created probably between us and the Arkansas Tourism Association, so we’ll work on that and probably divide that up into two spots,” she said. “First, obviously, you’ve got the Fourth of July, so it will focus not on just coming to Searcy, but also on that event across the entire state. And then we’ll break off the second one after the Fourth of July and produce another one that will just be again ‘come visit Searcy,’ and then they’ll also focus on our events in the fall.”
Cathey said definitely two different spots can be done and perhaps a third one may be able to be slid in.
“I don’t know how many people listen to the radio but that’s a lot of spots,” Commissioner Jim House said.
Howell added, “That is some really good radio time for the Fourth of July, which brings a lot of people to town anyway. I think it enhances it.”
Cathey said the statewide coverage with 68 station is in “all four corners of the state.”
She said for 1,500 spots, it typically would cost $4,060, “with the co-op through the Greers Ferry Little Red River Association and the doubling of the ads, you’re going to get 3,060 for $3,142.”
House made the motion to approve funding request and it passed unanimously. Commissioners Gary Patel and Mike Chalenburg were absent.
