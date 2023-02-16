An $80,000 matching grant from the Arkansas Historical Preservation Program is going to be requested for the next phase of work on the American Legion Hut, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton. However, $20,000 each from the Searcy City Council and Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion also will be needed for the $120,000 project.
The A&P Commission approved Burton's request Tuesday morning, while the council voted to contribute its $20,000 that night.
The American Legion Hut at 110 W. Race Ave., is on the National Register of Historic Places. “We are trying to rehabilitate that so we can, first of all, save the structure because it’s a huge place of community history," Burton told the A&P Commission, "but we also want to turn that into a usable venue so that the city can actually rent that out for special occasions, receptions, weddings, meetings, those type of things, even the potential to have statewide meetings come in; for example, Main Street Arkansas or the Arkansas Museum Association or we can come in and bring groups, mini-conventions into Searcy essentially.”
Two phases of the work on the hut have been completed, she said, but it is an ongoing process.
The commission provided $40,000 last year for phase II of the work after a two-to-one $80,000 historic preservation restoration grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program was received. In July 2020, Councilman Rodger Cargile reported that the American Legion group had left the hut and gave the city $18,000 to use toward rehabilitation. He said the city also received $6,000 from the Searcy Board of Realtors and a two-to-one grant also had been received then from the AHPP.
Burton said the funds have been used to preserve the exterior of the building to essentially save the building. She said although it is a long time away from being usable, at least now there is a new roof that has been added plus an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restroom. The back entrance also has been redone and is compliant along with a loading dock, a handicapped-accessible ramp has been added, a lot of demolition has been done and the chimney caps have been redone with some restoration work, she said.
In the next phase, Burton said what is believed to be needed the most would be electrical upgrades, including an HVAC system. She said the preservation group may have other ideas as far as top priorities. Drywall and plaster repair are other things that need doing, as well as fixtures. The rough plumbing has been done, Burton said, but nothing else to go with that.
She also brought up the increase in construction costs over the last couple of years due to skyrocketing inflac=tion. “The project went from essentially three phases into more. We are still plugging along because it is a great structure that the community certainly needs to be using.”
The grant application is due March 3 and work on the next phase would not begin until after July, Burton said.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell said the Legion Hut is worth visiting. Secretary Tommy Centola said he was there two weeks ago. “They’ve come a long way but there’s still a ways to go.”
Howell asked Burton if she had any idea when the Legion Hut would be ready for use. She told him that it all depends on grant awards. She said Main Street Searcy, the White County Historical Society and the city of Searcy are looking at alternative funding, whether it be a third-party grant from a foundation or maybe from a public utility company that does grants. “We are trying to think out of the box a little bit to come up with some additional funding.”
She said the Legion Hut is “maybe halfway there” as far as completion of the work.
The council also designated more funding for another historic property at its Tuesday night meeting. A $25,025 change order for restoration work at the Black House consisting of a new roof/drip edge, painting of the shed and refurbishing the window screens was approved.
The council accepted a $174,180 bid last June for repairs to the Black House, which houses the Searcy Art Gallery, from OCJ, doing business as Connell Construction. Architect Barry Hoffmann said in April the repairs would mainly consist of "a paint job, but there's a lot of deterioration that needs to be taken care of in this phase."
The Black House is a pre-Civil War home that began as a two-room log cabin in 1858 and had an expansion in 1872. It was one of the first 100 buildings in the state to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
