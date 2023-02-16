An $80,000 matching grant from the Arkansas Historical Preservation Program is going to be requested for the next phase of work on the American Legion Hut, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton. However, $20,000 each from the Searcy City Council and Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion also will be needed for the $120,000 project.

The A&P Commission approved Burton's request Tuesday morning, while the council voted to contribute its $20,000 that night.

