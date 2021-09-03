It wasn’t the regional robotics tournament that the city had been hoping to draw, but an offseason scrimmage will be coming to Harding Academy after the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission agreed this week to provide $7,000 in funding.
“Our goal is to have 500 people in attendance” Oct. 15-16, Harding Academy Robotics Coach Bryan Jones told the A&P commissioners at the Carmichael Community Center on Tuesday.
Jones, who was making the request on behalf of the Creative Group of Arkansas, said organizers are shooting for 16 teams to participate since that is “kind of the average through the year for these types of events.”
He said the $7,000 price tag “includes everything:” field rental, food for about 30 volunteers each day, volunteer shirts and print media. Jones said the event shows off STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
As of right now, the scrimmage event will be open to the public, according to Jones. “We have plenty of seating that I am comfortable with. I think there is roughly 1,000 seats when you open up both bleachers in there [the Harding Academy gym.]”
Commissioner Rees Jones said he has been to a couple of robotics events “and I can tell you, they are run very well. There’s a lot of people that come. It is really neat to compare figures as the years go by.” He mentioned that area schools are really starting to get into robotics and traveling.
Jones said he appreciates the commission “helping to support our students.”
Next spring, Jones said organizers are looking to bring a bigger robotics event to the city and they are working with Harding University to do that. The event could bring in as many as 36-60 teams.
“You are talking potentially 2,000 people coming to this event to see [robotics] teams compete and stay as well,” Jones said.
Last September, the commission awarded $66,000 to FIRST Robotics to try to land a regional tournament this spring that would feature up to 144 teams.
“We had that all approved and it was ready to go and then COVID,” Jones said Friday. “They pretty much shut down the entire season. There weren’t any events around the world at all.
“The one that just got approved is for what we call an offseason event but it really is designed as a scrimmage. It is to develop teams and bring people in.”
For the regional event, Jones said they will have to resubmit a request to the A&P Commission to get the larger amount if it becomes possible for the tournament to be held.
