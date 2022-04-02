The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission decided Tuesday to provide financial support for the second time to the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce for its newcomers guide. However, the amount requested was less than half of what the chamber sought in 2020.
The chamber requested $17,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue for its 2022 Newcomers and Relocation Guide. Its 2020 request was for $45,000, but it only ended up using $13,966, according to chamber Vice President Tara Cathey.
Cathey said the chamber once again is partnering with the Greers Ferry Little Red River Association, “which will mean that we are eligible for co-op funding. It is state funding and by that, we have to submit the guide to the state of Arkansas, Arkansas Parks and Tourism for approval before we go to print.”
She said the state’s year-end deadline for approval is May 20 so the chamber has “to have at least a digital copy to them for approval.”
Cathey said 7,500 guides will be printed and they will be in all 14 of the welcome centers in the state as well as available at the chamber, 2323 S. Main St. She said anyone who wants one can be given one and they will be distributed around town. They also can be obtained by calling or emailing the chamber, one can be given to them also.
“A fantastic marketing tool” is how Cathey described the guide. She said people call the chamber when they are coming to town or they are relocating here. She mentioned businesses using it for employees who are relocating here, including Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She said it is very helpful for the new residents who come to the hospital.
Cathey said the $13,966 in A&P funds that the chamber used last to,e covered producing the guide, printing, shipping, taxes and the graphic design of the book. She said the request for $17,000 was because “the price of paper has increased exponentially.”
“In the 20 years we’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “The quotes they are giving us are only good for seven days now because the paper cost is increasing so exponentially. Anything that used to be a 30-day quote is now seven.
The guide also will be available digitally on the chamber’s website, Cathey said, and the city will be adding it on its web page.
“Any business that wants an imbed code to add this to their website, all they have to do is ask us,” Cathey said. “We want it everywhere and anywhere we can get it. That’s just more advertising for Searcy.” She said all of the A&P tax-paying businesses will be included in the guide. She said the A&P will have a full-page ad in the guide.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Cathey if she knew how many guides were given out last year. She said 2,500 were sent to the chamber and the other 5,000 were sent to the visitor centers, which have 838 left. The chamber has approximately 1,500 left, she said.
One thing Cathey mentioned is that during a pandemic when numbers spike, all the brochures get put away because multiple people are touching them, so there wasn’t the opportunity to put them out in as many offices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next guide will come out in the latter part of June.
Commissioner Rees Jones asked if the advertising dollars for the guide go to the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. Cathey said the money goes to the chamber, not the SREDC.
Jones asked if Cathey would be open to having the A&P Commission mentioned on the front page of the guide. “We can do that,” she said.
Log In
