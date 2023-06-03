Around 100 teams and 4,000 people were expected this weekend for an appreciation softball tournament, for which the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion agreed to provide $4,000 in funding Tuesday.
Shannon Gamewell made the request to the commission concerning the Yellow Ball Industries softball tournament being held at the Searcy Sports Complex.
Last year, Gamewell said the tournament had “60-something teams and this year, we’re up to 90. It looks like probably we will be bumping 100 by the weekend.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Gamewell how many people he anticipated being in town and he answered, “4,000.”
Howell also asked what the funds would be used for.
“It’s just to offset the money that we’re losing, if you will,” Gamewell said. “This is a team appreciation event so we let everybody in for free entry. Normally, it’s a $250 to $300 entry fee and we waived that for this event, and it just helps offset those costs.”
Howell asked if this was “an annual Searcy event.” Gamewell said that it was and his group brings tournaments to Searcy twice a month. “This is the only one we ask for help with.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked how many fields the tournament would be using. Gamewell said all of them, adult and youth, “and we’re probably overflowing to Bald Knob.”
Commissioner Gary Patel, a hotel owner, said he has 150 rooms in Searcy and it wasn’t looking good at that point for filling his rooms. “I’m worried about tax dollars. How are we going to benefit? If we give out resources, how are we going to promote A&P?”
Gamewell said his group did put banners up last year and was certainly willing to do that again. “Last yearm I called the hotels,” Gamewell said, “and there were three hotels that weren’t booked but the rest of the hotels were 70 percent booked or full. I don’t remember the names of those three hotels.”
Of the 93 teams signed up as of the A&P meeting Tuesday, 11 of them were from locations an hour or closer to Searcy, he said, and the rest of them were “an hour and a half to Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked commission attorney Buck Gibson if there was any concern about funding “for-profit” organizations.
“Again, it’s up to the commission,” Gibson said. “It’s the commission’s call. The commission has to determine if this is something that they perceive is going to be beneficial to the advertising and promotion within the city of Searcy. You can advance funds to a for-profit entity, though.”
Howell said his thoughts were that the teams were “going to be eating, drinking, hotels … buying stuff at Walmart, gas stations. I think there is a return to be had here.”
Gamewell said the tournament was over two days. It started Friday and continued today.
Centola made the motion to approve the request and it passed unanimously.
