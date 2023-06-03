Around 100 teams and 4,000 people were expected this weekend for an appreciation softball tournament, for which the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion agreed to provide $4,000 in funding Tuesday.

Shannon Gamewell made the request to the commission concerning the Yellow Ball Industries softball tournament being held at the Searcy Sports Complex.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.