A chocolate gravy cook-off was among the additions in a Holiday of Lights funding request that the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved Tuesday.
The commission decided to provide $55,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue to Searcy Parks and Recreation and the Holiday of Lights Committee for the World Championship Gravy Cook-Off, trolley tours and a Frozen Princess/Toy Story Party at Berryhill Park, among other things.
Holiday of Lights Committee member Liz Howell, along with Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons, made the request at the commission’s monthly meeting at the Carmichael Community Center. Howell said she predicts this will be the best December in the history of Searcy because residents are ready to get out and tired of being trapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They want to get out. They want to go someplace, but they want to go someplace that is safe,” she said. “They want to go someplace where they can see that people care, and Searcy is that kind of place.”
Parsons said the goal is “to create an experience this year and bring people into town from all over.”
Parsons said the lights that were purchased last year after the commission provided up to $25,000 helped turn Spring Park into a huge attraction. This year, the group plans to add some lighted archways over the bridges on Gin Creek since more are walking along that area and having the added lights would help walkers to not trip. Adding more raspberry string lights downtown to wrap around the trees is something else Parsons mentioned for this year.
“We want it to look good, especially for the people who will be coming in from out of the city,” Parsons said.
More backlighting and stars also will be added to Berryhill Park with the newly approved A&P funding. “The bathroom area at Berryhill is just scary and dark if you are out there with your kids, so we want to get as many dark areas lit up as much as possible.”
Parsons said there is still a possibility that Yancey Park may be included in this year’s Holiday of Lights depending on how much power is available there.
“It might be a future thing,” he said. “Smyrna Church and the Black House, we are looking to decorate those, mainly because they are old and historic buildings that need to be recognized.”
There have been some complaints about the seasonal synthetic ice skating shed at Spring Park, Parsons said, and area mural artist Jason White will be painting an ice skating theme over the wooden shed to give it some more “pop, with a little selfie station on back.”
Howell said Searcy has so much potential and people like it because they know it is safe.
“Holiday of Lights has been a big portion of Searcy for a long time,” she said. “As with anything you do, you have to keep changing it, you have to keep coming up with new ideas. We build on what we’ve already been doing but we’ve got to come up with some new ideas.”
Howell said the committee has worked together for many years and just get together and brainstorm ideas on how it can make Searcy better. The committee also looks at other cities to see what they are doing to promote their towns.
She said the World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off is a “very unique” addition.
“We kind of researched it and it is not being done anywhere we know of ... ,” Howell said. “It doesn’t add a lot of expenses.”
Regarding the trolly rides, Howell said it could be something that looks like a trolley and it might even be a bus. “It has been a little bit of a challenge to have people that have trolleys to come here because they stay in their towns, but we are looking at a bus that can kind of just drive people around, which will help.”
“Our whole point is for tourism, to get people in this town, to see this town,” she said. “I talk to people who are looking to buy homes in Searcy. They like what they see. People have moved here through Facetime and never even been here, so we want to continue to provide things like that.”
Talking about the Black House and Smyrna Church, Howell said “we have a lot of historical value here. That has not been tapped, so we want to tap into that by having self-guided tours where ... you can go and visit these places. We have two key nights Dec. 4th and Dec. 11th.”
At Smyrna Church, 3775 Arkansas Highway 36, Howell said battery-operated candles would be added to create an enhanced look and a portable restroom would need to be rented since there are not restrooms in the church.
Howell said she learned that the Black House (Searcy Art Gallery) at 300 E. Race Ave. does not have a Christmas tree and she said the Holiday of Lights Committee could help it get one this year to decorate.
The White County Historical Society is teaming up with Holiday of Lights on giving the trolly tours. Parsons said plans are still in the works but during different stops there may be special things like cookies for the tourists and maybe hot cider when they stop at Smyrna Church.
Howell said a small fee of $5 would be charged for the trolly ride. She mentioned that Pensacola, Fla., has one of these and has a “very personable person” who tells stories during the rides.
She said the group also wants to add “something new” this year “called the 12 Days of Christmas.”
“I was at the Dallas Arboretum and saw what they did and I also talked to Garvan Woodland Gardens [in Hot Springs] on what they are doing,” Howell said, “and a lot of people are doing daytime events where people can walk around and see different things and have fun ideas where you can take pictures and create contests, so we are working on that.”
She said since “Christmas and children go hand in hand, we are going to have a Frozen Princess/Toy Story Party in the Park, and Women for Harding have the costumes so that will be supplied for us. The movie in the park will be the first ‘Frozen’ with the sing-along and there will be hot chocolate and cookies with Santa. We are trying to showcase Searcy as the place you don’t want to miss during Christmas, and that would be the restaurant and tourism dollars, which we’re all about.”
Parsons said the committee is trying to get a live reindeer for the movie in the park event.
A Polar Express Party also will be held at the Rialto Theater.
Howell said the biggest part of the budget for the request was for lighting (the purchase of new and replacement lights/candles/decor) for $20,000. The Spring Park shed repairs are budgeted at $2,500. The mural for the skate shed is $2,000 The cost of security is $7,800. The “Frozen” sing-along movie rights is $500. The Santa and candy canes are $1,200. The transportation of the skate shed is $1,000. Advertising and promotion of the Holiday of Lights is $5,000. The trolly/bus rental and treats for two days are $2,500. Expenses for the chocolate gravy cook-off are $1,500. Special events/rentals and logistics are $5,000 ,and the 12 Days of Christmas selfie stations will cost $3,000.
The Christmas lighting contest prizes were originally set at $2,000 of $54,000 total requested, but the commission decided to increase the funding to $55,000 for more prizes.
Commission Tommy Centola suggested the prize increase, saying the lighting contest, for which he was a judge last year, was near and dear to his heart. Centola said it takes him about 14 hours to decorate his front yard with Christmas lights. He proposed to get more people involved this year, instead of having a first-, second- and third-place winner throughout the city, there should be a first-, second- and third-prize winner in each of the four wards along with the commercial winner.
It has not been decided yet if there will be a lighting ceremony for the Holiday of Lights, but Howell mentioned it to Mayor Kyle Osborne, who was present at the meeting.
The annual Christmas parade is set to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and the annual holiday craft fair will be held, but it is being moved outdoors on the White County Courthouse square instead of being in the Carmichael Center.
Howell and Parsons mentioned that Harding University also is bumping up its light display this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.