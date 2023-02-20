The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce is getting $6,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to help it host an Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Commissioners meeting next month.
Chamber Vice President Tara Cathey made the request, saying that Searcy was chosen as the site of the March 15-16 meeting, and the commissioners have never met in Searcy in her 22 years with the chamber. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. March 15 and "then they will roll into a bus tour if we can secure a bus — that’s part of the transportation that you can see there.”
Th bus cost was listed at $1,000. Venue, decor, ad specialities and entertainment are listed as being $2,600 and catering is listed at $2,400.
After the bus tour, a social hour will be held followed by a dinner, Cathey said. The next day the group will meet again. Forty rooms will be rented in an area hotel and there will be lots of activities. Cathey said this is a brand new group of commissioners who just got appointed.
As far as the venue, Cathey said, “we would like to rent Robbins Sanford [downtown].” Robbins Sanford Grand Hall was formerly owned by Mayor Mat Faulkner and his wife, Shelley, but is now owned by Kevin and Pia Clairday..
She said there would be a slide show to highlight what is going on currently in Searcy and the catering cost would include the social hour, snacks and dinner. In the nighttime, Cathey said the chamber would like to highlight Searcy businesses with desserts from a lot of the restaurants to kind of have “a taste of Searcy.”
Cathey said the $6,000 cost is something the chamber thinks “will pay dividends for years and years.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg asked how many people would be attending the meeting. She said she was told to have to room set up for between 40 and 50. The secretary and several staffers will be coming for the meeting along with an expected 20 people who will be in the audience. Cathey said obviously during the social time and during the night, the chamber would want several representatives from the city to be present.
Most of the tourism commissioners will be bringing their spouses, according to Cathey.
“It’s a no-brainer for $6,000," Commissioner Gary Patel said. "This is a great opportunity to bring them to town.”
It was approved unanimously.
