The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce is getting $6,000 from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to help it host an Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Commissioners meeting next month.

Chamber Vice President Tara Cathey made the request, saying that Searcy was chosen as the site of the March 15-16 meeting, and the commissioners have never met in Searcy in her 22 years with the chamber. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. March 15 and "then they will roll into a bus tour if we can secure a bus — that’s part of the transportation that you can see there.”

