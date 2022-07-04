Main Street Searcy received $20,585 last week in advertising and promotions tax revenue to promote Get Down Downtown.
“We have enough in sponsorships to cover our full budget, including the music lineup and Kids Zone and all the various activities that we do,” Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last Tuesday. “Like everything else over the last couple of years, everything has gone up exorbitantly. As you can see, we are looking at a 34-percent increase in this year’s event from when we last held it in 2019. We are asking for funds specifically for the line-item of printing, advertising and promotions.”
She said the printing price is anticipated to be “at cost,” meaning the tabloid printing, yard signs and flyers are done through trade and sponsorships with area print companies so the only amount allocated is cost to them.
Burton said one of the larger expenses will be the “direct mail promo,” which she said has not been done in the past. She said Main Street Searcy has used direct inserts into regional newspapers, distributing 25,000 of those, but since the Three Rivers Edition is no longer regularly published, and with other media outlets dropping in readership, a different avenue to get festival information directly into people’s homes was sought.
“We are looking at 50,000 direct mail promos,” she said. “We really hoped to do closer to 100,000 but our budget went up, up, up, so that was going to cost about another $5,000.
“We feel that through advertising locally through radio, print, our yard signs that we really hit the Searcy market pretty soundly. Also, there are so many Searcy-driven Facebook and Instagram pages, the local people know what’s going on, so we want to use this direct mail to do out of the region. We’re going up toward Batesville, out toward Rose Bud, over to Augusta and down toward the Beebe, Cabot area, that is where our direct mail is going to go, but that is not an inexpensive task by the time you get those all printed and then pay for the postage.”
Initially, Burton said Get Down Downtown, the annual street festival that is set for Sept. 29-30, just needs to get the word out that the event is coming back from being off for two years. Sammy Kershaw was the last headliner the festival featured in 2019.
“We have been beyond fortunate over the years that the majority of our sponsors have been with us since we started the festival in 2007,” Burton said, “so we need to reach out for a few of those, but we feel fully confident that they will reconnect.”
She said she cannot speak enough about the community’s support that the event receives. “The sponsors we have step up and help us every year.”
Burton said Get Down Downtown is a “rain or shine event.” She said that is not great because when it rains you don’t have the attendance; however, as long as the wind is not too high or there is an electrical storm, as long as the stage and sound crew and the band are willing to go on, Burton said “we go on, and we do have a covered stage.”
“We pride ourselves in having this event 100 percent paid for before it starts, so that all of our bills are covered, everything is through sponsorships and the majority of sponsorship acknowledgments – while a lot of acknowledgement happens during the event, the majority of it happens prior so our sponsors get the play out of their name recognition going into the event already so we would be able to pay all our bills and we’re not stuck in debt if there is a rainout event.”
Commissioner Rees jones asked Burton if she would be open to using the A&P logo for the event. “Absolutely,” she said. “You all will obviously be our largest single entity so you all would be listed at the very top.”
