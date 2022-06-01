The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission agreed Tuesday to pay the parks portion of a 20-year master plan for the city to be put together by civil engineering firm Crafton Tull.
The commission approved a $110,000 request from Mayor Kyle Osborne. The total cost of the work will be $335,000, which the Searcy City Council agreed to last month. It is estimated that the plan will take 12 to 15 months to complete.
Osborne called the request “very unique.” He said Crafton Tull’s work “is a comprehensive survey of our city. A group of us had the opportunity to meet with Crafton Tull last month and go over some of the surveys.” He said there are three of them, one for the parks, one for infrastructure and one for active transportation that he said consisted of “bike trails, walk trails, hike trails, sidewalks and things like that.”
Crafton Tull, according to Osborne, will conduct a survey of what the community wants to see in the Searcy parks.
“We are extremely excited about it. It’s just expensive,” he said. “It’s a 20-year plan. It gives us a road map, what the people in our community want to see in our community.”
Since one of the areas of use for A&P tax revenue is parks and recreation, Osborne said he was asking the commission to help pay for the parks section of the plan.
Commissioner Tommy Centola, who ran the meeting in the absence of Chairman Chris Howell, said it was his understanding that the total amount is not “an all-at-once payment, but a monthly payment over the 12-15 months. Osborne said Crafton Tull will be sending invoices monthly “based on the amount of work that they did.”
Commissioner Mike Chalenburg said it “sounds like this is a pretty good thing having people that do this stuff. We got a planner. We got an engineer. This is a group that does this type of thing.” He mentioned schedules and meetings with the public being some of the things the firm does.
Centola said he likes the fact that there is a lot of community involvement that will come with the 20-year plan and believes it will be a good thing as long as the community gets out there and gets involved.
“It is a great way for Searcy to grow and a lot of it is good quality of life,” Centola said. “People say that we will never be a tourist town and that’s probably right, but what’s wrong with making it a better city for the citizens?”
Commissioner Rees Jones said he likes the idea of a “coordinated plan.”
Centlola said that “the initial price tag kind of scared me but with it happening over 12-15 months, that makes it a lot easier on us. It’s a step forward.”
Commissioner Jim House agreed, saying “If I have my things to do in my pocket, I get a whole lot more done than when I don’t, and that’s true with cities.”
“We get a lot of requests and [it’s] either approve them all and never have any money accumulated or we’ve got to to have a plan on how much it is going to take on this for the next five years or 10 years to get started growing,” House said.
Centola said residents had been asking what was going to be done with the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax, which was passed by voters last November. “It’s right here. This is what the plans are going to be and with the 1-percent in place, it gives us the opportunity to make a better city.”
Jones says what he loves about this 20-year plan is that it is proactive.
In a breakdown of costs, Crafton Tull listed the following amounts for specific services: Searcy infrastructure study, $125,000; Searcy Active Transportation Plan, $100,000; and the Searcy Park System Master Plan, $110,000.
