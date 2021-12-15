Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
- US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
- Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
- How brothers in arms plotted theft, sale of US Army weaponry
- Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
- Towns in mourning while digging out from deadly tornadoes
- Arkansas rent relief deadline extended into next year
- AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2 trillion bill
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradford man arrested on capital murder charge in Friday afternoon death of Sebastian County man
- Two students barred from campus after gun threat reportedly made in Beebe
- Identification of suspect sought in Big Red Store robbery
- Harding Academy kicker is a feared weapon
- Searcy 59-year-old hit by SUV in parking lot
- 2 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon
- Beebe councilman fined $1,000 after not moving pit bull breed outside city limits as ordered
- Arrest warrants - Dec. 4, 2021
- Warden, Rigsby, Booth chosen for Leadership, Public Servant, Deputy of Year awards
- Coach Evans wins big, makes big impression
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.