A Berry Merry Christmas
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Searcy 59-year-old hit by SUV in parking lot
- Identification of suspect sought in Big Red Store robbery
- A Berry Merry Christmas
- USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380 million settlement with victims
- Insurer agrees to $800 million settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
- Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
- Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
- Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradford man arrested on capital murder charge in Friday afternoon death of Sebastian County man
- Two students barred from campus after gun threat reportedly made in Beebe
- Searcy A&P Commission going after closed restaurant for 'thousands of dollars' in unpaid taxes
- Harding Academy kicker is a feared weapon
- White County sheriff: Average daily population of jail this year 236 inmates, near pre-pandemic levels
- Arrest warrants - Dec. 4, 2021
- Bald Knob mayor suggests position should be 40 hours, paid $60,000
- 2 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon
- Women for Harding providing princesses, superheroes for Berryhill Park Christmas event
- Coach Evans wins big, makes big impression
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.