A 97-year-old Letona man and and a 70-year-old North Little Rock woman died Tuesday morning in a six-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67/167 South at mile marker 16 in Cabot.
According to a fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, the man was Clayton A. Meharg and the woman was Phyllis A. Kerr.
Injured in the accident were 26-year-old Alaya Spivey of Beebe, 61-year-old Suzanne Bennett of Judsonia and a male minor.
According to the summary by Trooper Matthew Foreman, a 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. 67/167 and collided around 8:52 a.m. with the rear of a 2021 Camry driven by Kerr. The Camry was pushed into a 2020 Dodge causing it to leave the roadway to the right.
The Camry then struck a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Spivey, causing her vehicle to leave the road to the left, striking the cable barriers. Kerr’s vehicle then struck the rear end of a 2019 Highlander driven by Bennett, causing her vehicle to collide with a 2015 Prius, whose driver was not mentioned.
Meharg was a passenger in the Camry.
The injured were taken to Baptist Health-North Little Rock. Foreman indicated on his summary report that the weather condition was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.
