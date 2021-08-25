The majority of the COVID-19 quarantine numbers for the Riverview School District so far this school year have been from “community exposure,” according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
“We have a little bit at school that we had to quarantine but the majority are a relative tests positive or something out of the community that they have been exposed to and had to be quarantined,” Stratton told the Riverview School District on Tuesday night. “It’s going to be cyclical so it can go up tomorrow and come back down.”
Riverview had 93 students and staff in quarantine as of Wednesday.
After being on the Arkansas Department of Health educational institution report for having five active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Stratton said, “Right now, our numbers are good; that could change by the time we walk out of this meeting. We were not on the report that came out today [Tuesday] ... so we are below five, but I think we actually bumped up to five today.”
Riverview is one of three school districts in the county that is not requiring masks. The others are Rose Bud and Pangburn. In the new educational report, Rose Bud was listed as having nine active cases (up from seven Thursday) and 13 cumulative. Pangburn also had nine active cases (up from five Thursday) and 12 cumulative.
School districts on the list that do have mask mandates were White County Central (6 active, 8 cumulative), Beebe (11 active. 18 cumulative) and Searcy (24 active, 86 cumulative). Beebe’s active cases were up five and Searcy’s was down 13. White County Central was not on last week’s lists. Harding Academy, which had eight active cases Thursday, was listed in the new report as having seven, along with nine cumulative.
Rose Bud confirmed Monday that it was sticking with only highly encouraging masks “based on data from multiple sources.” It also will hold a vaccination clinic in conjunction with ARcare on Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m.-noon in the district’s safe room.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement added a map on its website achi.net/covid19 Wednesday that shows the vaccination rates among the residents of Arkansas school districts. The new feature is a partnership between ACHI and the Arkansas Department of Health.
The map is color coded. A district with 0-19 percent of the total population fully vaccinated is shaded red; 20-39 percent is shaded orange; 40-59 percent is shaded yellow; 60-79 percent is shaded light green; and 80-100 is shaded dark green. As of Aug. 16, no district had a vaccination rate above 46 percent.
The districts with the highest vaccination rates so far are Bentonville at 46 percent, Fountain Lake and the Pulaski County Special School District, both with 45 percent, and Eureka Springs and Little Rock with 43 percent.
On Tuesday, Arkansas ran out of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients for the first time since the pandemic began. Virus patients take up about half of the state’s ICU beds. The number of virus patients in ICU’s and on ventilators reached a new high in the state Monday, then topped that Wednesday with 11 more patients added, pushing the total to 354.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at his news conference that “everyone should know the strain this puts on our hospitals and the need to get our vaccinations and how critical our bed space is.”
Arkansas ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled from Johns Hopkins University researchers. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the country with 40 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated.
The Riverview School Board addressed Tuesday how the district will handle COVID leave for its staff, approving 10 days of leave. Stratton reminded the board that federal COVID leave has expired and there is no state leave for it.
“That leaves staff to either take sick leave if they test positive for COVID or if they are quarantined so we can use ESSR [Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund] money to pay for these days so I am recommending the board approves 10 days for this school year,” he said.
School Board President Darren Gordon asked Stratton to remind him of the qualifications for the COVID leave.
“You have to test positive for COVID,” Stratton said. “They have to have experienced symptoms and seek medical [treatment]. They can also be a close contact, caregiver for a child. If their job allows them to work from home, they can work from home and not lose their days. It is a maximum of 10 days.”
Stratton said the COVID leave would be retroactive to July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.