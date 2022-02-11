A fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a 26-apartment complex on Moore Avenue reportedly started in a bedroom of a first-floor unit.
The 911 call for the fire at the Apartments at the Park, 1706 E. Moore Ave., came at 12:36 a.m. Thursday from Apartment No. 5, Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said, and the caller said the bedroom was on fire.
All of the reported 25 families who resided at the apartments, were accounted for and safe, according to authorities. Wells said five officers went door to door to make sure everyone was out.
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said a total of 55 firefighters from the Searcy fire stations and volunteer agencies from Judsonia, North White County, Center Hill, Fairview and Kensett fought the blaze. Dunavan said probably 100,000 gallons of water were used and the department finished up working the fire around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
“We had a track hoe come in and kind of move some debris around so we could get to finishing putting it out,” Dunavan said. [White County] Judge [Michael] Lincoln let us borrow one and an operator at no charge to the city to take care of that, to help us with it. ... We haven’t had any calls to go back for any smoking or anything.”
He said the apartment fire “is probably the biggest one” his department has worked “since I’ve been fire chief (February 2020).”
“It was an older structure,” Dunavan said. “It did have heavy smoke and fire coming out, but the one thing was, having the one common attic, that was the thing that really allowed it to spread so fast.”
He said “because there were no fire breaks in the attic,” that “allowed it just to have free reign to go from one end to the other as fast as it did.”
“New codes require that fire breaks be put in the attic in between each apartment,” he said because they divide it and “that reduces the air flow, which restricts it so it doesn’t get the oxygen it needs to just feed on through the attic.”
Dunavan said figuring out how and why the fire started will be up to the owner’s insurance agency.
“Whenever an insurance adjustor can get there, an investigator, they can look and they can try to determine if it was set or if it was accidental, where it was set, where it started,” he said. “A lot of it I think depends on how much it was insured for. It’s in the insurance and owner’s hands now, it’s however they negotiate through it all.”
Dunavan said as far as damage goes, “it’s pretty much the entire roof and all of the upstairs apartments were total losses. On that back side, it [the fire] came into the basement, so I would say I don’t see how it couldn’t be a total loss.”
When firefighters started attacking the fire, Dunavan said they started at Apartment No. 5. “It was a defensive fire for the most part. When it got into the attic, it just took off so fast. We had to get them out for their safety.”
A nearby resident, Andre Ford, said he was awakened by a family member who told him, “Hey, there’s smoke back behind the neighborhood.”
“We don’t live too far away from it, we’re really not, so we hop in our car and soon as we hit Moore Avenue, that’s when we see from the stop sign at Berryhill Park to the church that is there by Headstart, blue lights and red lights and it’s just this big massive thing of smoke rolling ...,” Ford said. “We are like, ‘We are just going to get out of everybody’s way and go home.’
“At 1:10 [a.m.]. we hear a boom! I said, ‘Something just blew up,’ and I go look and the smoke had gotten just thick and you could see this red glow at the bottom, and I was like, ‘Oh man! This is getting worse!’”
He said they went back to the area and pulled into a parking lot, “and we are just looking because it is intense at this point.”
“All we see is a wall of fire, something looks like a waterfall of fire,” Ford said. “It was actually just rolling and rolling on one side of it and it was like everything near the creek was in a blaze. It sounded like fireworks cracking and popping.
“At 1:20, it sounded like bullets popping everywhere. It was like a .22 round was getting fired off, that kind of pop ... and then a little bit later you hear another kind of explosion roaring. It was rolling from 12 to 5 [a.m.] and that’s when the other departments came in.”
With families being displaced by the fire, White County 100 Families Alliance at 1201 E. Race Ave. and Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission, 2104 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway are among organizations helping.
Kevin Boyce, program director for Jacob’s Place, said Friday “We have a ton of food, toiletries, blankets, towels, pretty much anything you can imagine that someone would need for themselves,” Kevin Boyce, program director for Jacob’s Place, said Friday. “We are providing for anyone who calls and need it. There is no limit to what they can get or how many times they can get it as long as we’ve got it and they are needing it.
“Now, if someone needs a place to stay, we had 10 air mattresses donated by Cloverdale Church of Christ and several more from other people in the community, so we are providing those for anyone who needs them. Our traditional rooms are full but we are making room in the lesser used parts of our house to just house them for a week or two if they need it.”
Boyce said he and his teams have met and helped 10-plus residents affected by the fire.
