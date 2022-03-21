An 89-year-old Korean War veteran who lives in Center Hill was dressed in full military uniform Saturday afternoon when members of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 paraded into his front yard, got off their bikes, replaced his stolen flagpole and raised the American flag.
George Cast served in Korea from 1950-53. Leslie Dennis, whose road name is “Storm!,” told The Daily Citizen, that the Korean War veterans “will walk all the way to the VBC [Veterans Benefit Center in Searcy] 11 miles to get a ride to the VA hospital [in Little Rock] and back, no matter what the heat is.”
Dennis said that Cast’s flag was taken a couple of months ago, so she discussed it with a couple of other members of the biker groups “and we got them to come out. Monday, we planted the anchor for the flagpole. He couldn’t get anybody else to do it for him, so we stepped up to the plate. ... He was in tears that we are doing this.”
Bill Morton, also known as Rhino, who was involved in the effort to replace the flag, said, “Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8, of course, our whole deal is vets helping vets. When we found out about this veteran, we had to jump forward and help him out the best we could. There’s other guys that need help, too, and we will find those guys.”
Cast, who joined the service when he was 17 and was a combat medic, stood at attention, with some of his family members nearby, while his new flag was raised. Moved with emotion, he said, “Oh yeah,” when asked if this gesture by the association meant a lot to him.
Dennis said, “Mr. George will also sit out in full uniform for every military holiday. And no matter what the heat, if it’s 100-plus degrees out there, he is in full uniform out there and saluting that flag.”
“Dedication,” Morton said.
