An 89-year-old Center Hill Korean War veteran who was honored March 19 with a new flag, flagpole and flag-raising ceremony on his front lawn died Friday as the result of a head-on collision that happened March 23 on Arkansas Highway 36 West, near the old Smyrna Church.
According to Arkansas State Police Cpl. Jason L. Glisson, the two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:18 p.m. March 23, and Cast was the only one involved to die after a 2021 Nissan, driven by 71-year-old Roger Givens of Romance, crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Ford that Cast was in. The Ford was driven by Trisha Knight, 44, of Searcy, and Nicole Haynes, 40, of Searcy and Cast were her passengers.
Givens, Knight and Haynes were all taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center. Cast reportedly was med-flighted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, where he was being treated for a broken neck and jaw. He was reportedly taken off life support Friday.
Glisson listed the weather condition as cloudy and the road condition as dry.
Cast's neighbor, Leslie Dennis, a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8, said she wants the community to remember “Mr. George as a proud patriot."
Dennis, also known by her road name “Storm!,” had the idea to get Cast a new flag and flagpole after two previous ones were knocked down in front of his residence. The motorcycle association held a full military ceremony on his lawn March 19. Cast dressed in his full uniform for the ceremony.
Dennis discussed Cast's military service with The Daily Citizen on Monday.
“A lot of George’s friends were leaving, going away to war, and he knew that he wasn’t old enough, so he went in and lied about his age at 17 to get into the Army," she said. "Those were his exact words: ‘I lied about my age to get in.’ This tells you how honorable this man is. All of his friends going to war and he stays behind, so he lies about his age to go to war and then becomes a combat medic.”
Friends went over to Cast’s residence after his death and put the flag at half-mast to honor him. However, Dennis said the flag was gone by 4 p.m. Saturday and had not been taken by the motorcycle association.
"Every military holiday, he would get in his full uniform and raise the flag in the morning and he would sit out there in full uniform," Dennis said, adding that it didn't matter how cold or hot it was. "One summer in July, it was 109 degrees and he’s sitting out there all day long in full uniform by the flag.
"And when we raised that flag for him on March 19th, his words to me when I asked him how he felt, were 'Proud. I’m in a properly ironed uniform and I’ve got a proper flag for the first time.'”
Dennis said Cast also had a dog named “Blackie” that he just called “Doggie."
“She was a pit bull mix and has had multiple, multiple litters," she said. "She just recently had 11 but only eight were living, and that was one of his worries. One of the combat vets, when we found out Mr. George was in the accident and the dogs were down there [at his house] and nobody let them out, we got one of the family members to let them out of the house, and we went and recovered them, and now there are in a dog sanctuary where they will never be separated again.
"We honored him by honoring his dog. We honor him because he honored those fallen by doing what he did, and you couldn’t of asked for a prouder man. He would walk 11 miles into town to the Veterans Outreach Center that became the Veteran Benefits Center, no matter what the weather, to get a ride to the VA hospital. He would come in all sweaty from walking. He was almost 90 and still doing that. He is a proud patriot.”
