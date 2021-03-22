With a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to resume today in Searcy, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that 8,178 White County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Those fully vaccinated make up 13.09 percent of the total of 62,498 residents in the county, according to the health department. Another 13,743 (21.99 percent) had been been partially vaccinated, receiving their first dose. Six others were in the “unknown dose number” category, meaning “we don’t know if that person (or those people) have received one or two doses,” said Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Department of Health.
The last day of the large-scale Pfizer vaccination clinic, which was held for three days last week, will be from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Bible Church, 1009 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, across from the Harding University baseball fields. Those who received their first dose at an earlier clinic were returning for their second dose.
However, the clinic, a partnership between Unity Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, is open to individuals in Phase 1 who want their first dose. That includes those ages 16-64 with medical conditions that put them at high risk for complications due to COVID-19. Walk-ins will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis during this clinic.
According to Unity Health, 2,150 total doses were administered last week at the clinic.
Twenty-seven of Arkansas’ 75 counties had higher fully vaccinated percentages than White County while 38 had a higher percentage of partially vaccinated, according to the health department.
Concerning the numbers, Dr. Bala Simon with the Department of Health said from the doses Arkansas is receiving, “we are doing a pretty good job” with getting Arkansans vaccinated.
“I think we are getting an increased uptick off the vaccination for the first and second dose,” Simon said. “The main factor with the vaccination is with the supply and the demand and we have been very good in meeting the supply and the demand part of it, which is from the consumer end of it.
“We are working on some communications with our team to promote vaccination, working with the church groups, working with the minority associations and working with also a local health unit to promote the uptick of vaccines, but I think we are at the point of more than two-thirds of our supply has been going directly to the Arkansans who need the vaccinations and the other third is being kept for the second dose.”
Simon said an important point is that the Department of Health has worked with the office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson to have the National Guard to assist with vaccinations in the rural communities of the state. “That is going to be a big help for us.”
There is no doubt that the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine also will help more Arkansans get vaccinated, Simon said. “That is a one-dose vaccination and that vaccine will be used for congregate settings such as shelters, substance abuse centers, prisons and others. So, there is less need for tracking individuals for the second dose.”
Asked about residents being hesitant to get the vaccines, Simon, who is also a family doctor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said “this is why we work with the church leaders and the key members of the communities, including the minority communities, so we build a trust for people to get the vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.