A project approved by the Searcy City Council at a special meeting Monday morning will “give every officer on the street a Taser,” according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, and put in-car cameras in every vehicle.
The $790,000-plus, five-year project also includes replacements for the department’s body cameras through an agreement, which was unanimously approved, with Axon Enterprise Inc. headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Hernandez said that if the city signed the agreement this month, “actually prior to Wednesday,” it would save $259,873 “over the next five years.” Waiting until next year would have meant “an additional cost,” he said.
“What this will do is replace all of the car cameras that we currently have, all the body cameras that we currently have and what Tasers we currently have, which is very few,” he said. “But this would give every officer on the street a Taser.”
The current replacement system the Searcy Police Department is using is phasing out, according to Hernandez, who said this is what is causing the department to look into a new system. “Once the current system that we have starts going bad, we’ll have to replace it with a whole new system, so that’s why we looked into Axon, which is a very reputable system. Axon is who made the Taser that everybody is familiar with.”
Although the project is $790,000-plus in total, Hernandez said, the City Council approved a $100,000 Arkansas Department of Public Safety Equipment grant last week that the department got to go toward the cost. The department also has a line item in its budget for body cameras and another for car cameras that amounts to $60,000 a year.
“Basically that would go toward the annual cost,” he said. “So if you add that up over five years, plus the $100,000 grant we just got as well as there’s $17,000 in items we quit spending out of those two line items – it was just going to replace cameras we weren’t going to be able to use anymore – all of that in total adds up to $419,000 to go towards that $790,000 project, which leaves $371,531.76 over the next five years to completely overhaul our camera system and get Tasers.”
On most shifts, Hernandez said, there are usually two or three officers with a Taser. As the day-shift officers go home for the day, Hernandez said they are to leave their Tasers for the night shift to use and vice versa, so basically it’s the same three or four Tasers being used throughout each shift. “This would get every single officer a Taser,” he reiterated.
In addition, Hernandez said the project covers things such as software and evidence. “The videos that are stored will go to a [internet storage] cloud.” He also mentioned the licensing fees that the city has to pay and the holsters used for the Tasers.
“With this system, anytime a taser is activated, it actually kicks on the body camera,” he said. “There’s no hitting your body camera; it actually automatically does it.”
Another part of the system that Hernandez said the department is working with is that the holster comes with a magnet so if an officer were to have to pull a gun from the holster, it actually automatically turns the body camera on as well. He said the department is trying to see if the guns and holsters the City Council approved a few months ago are compatible to get the system on that holster. Hernandez said that part “is still up in the air.”
Councilwoman Tonia Hale asked Hernandez if every officer has a body camera now. He said that they do, but it is not assigned to them specifically.
“Everybody on shift will have a camera on currently,” he said. “What they do is as most of them when they leave their shift at the end of the day, it [the body camera] goes into a cradle and then, of course, it downloads as well charges for the next day shift. We have a night-shift section and a day-shift section.”
Hale asked if this project would give everyone their own personal “body cam,” and Hernandez said “yes.” He said every car does not have “an in-car camera” right now but the project would put a camera in each car, even the school resource officer cars. He said sometime the spare units, when a car breaks down, do not have a camera.
In regard to taking bids, inquired about by City Attorney Buck Gibson, Hernandez said Axon Enterprise Inc. was reputable for the cameras and the Tasers. The WatchGuard ones that are currently being used are reputable, too, Hernandez said. “But if we are going to stay with them. we’re going to have to replace all of our cameras. There’s really nobody else out there.”
Gibson confirmed with Hernandez that he thought Axon was a superior product “so that is why the bid process was being forgone.”
Councilman Dale Brewer said he believes it is important to “stay up-to-date” on cameras and Tasers because “law enforcement has changed a lot over the last several years.”
“we have seen so much happen from the results of not having the proper equipment so I think we need to seriously consider this,” Brewer said before the vote.
Councilman David Morris agreed and said, “We here in Searcy are so blessed, Chief. I feel like we got a top-flight police department, well-equipped; mainly, the personnel we got are just top-flight people. I feel like this is good projection for them, the officers, as well as it is the general public at large.”
Councilman Don Raney told Hernandez he appreciates his efforts to get the department to where it is at so the city can get this done before the deadline Wednesday. “I truly appreciate that,” Raney said.
