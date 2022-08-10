A vast majority of voters in the Bald Knob School District who turned out for Tuesday’s special election turned down the district’s request for a a millage increase and extension.
Out of 752 ballots that were cast, 589 (78.32 percent) were against the increase. Only 163 (21.68 percent) voted for it.
The measure would have increased the district’s debt service mills by 5.75 mills, extended the existing 13.5 debt service mills for 23 years and allowed the district to refinance four bond issues. The total millage would have been increased to 44.25 mills.
If approved, the district would have built a new elementary school and relocated interior power lines underground. The combined millage for debt service was expected to generate $19.3 million in project funds, and state partnership funding was providing $6 million to help with both projects, according to Bald Knob School Board member Laura Mayfield.
Mayfield said that the state partnership was one of the main reasons why the district was holding the special election. “If our district does not take advantage of funds now, there is no guarantee we will be funded in the future,” Mayfield said before the election.
After the election, Bald Knob Superintendent Melissa Gipson said the outcome announced at the White County Clerk’s Office showed that voters felt “this simply is not the right time” for a millage increase.
Gipson said she wanted “to thank our community engagement committee members and volunteers for working tirelessly to share information about the the needed projects and spread the vision of a brighter future for our kids and community.
“I also want to thank the community for engaging in dialogue about our future as a school and town, being open-minded to change and voting to express your preference in how the district proceeds,” she said. “The vote tonight is not equivalent to a lack of support for our school. The heart of Bald Knob has been and continues to be a desire to see our school thrive.”
Gipson said the committee and School Board understood “there were factors beyond our control that worked against a majority vote for a millage increase to build a safer elementary and relocate power lines underground in the interior of campus. However, the needs for both of these projects persist and with time will only become more urgent.”
“The community’s voice has been heard,” she said. “I will work with the School Board to analyze the voting results further and continue to develop a plan for moving forward with these known needs.
“H.L. Lubker Elementary was built and added on to over a span of 70 years. with the main elementary building built in 1976. It is approaching 50 years of age. Most major systems in the elementary building, with the exception of the roof and some HVAC heating and cooling systems, have been verified as needing replacement by the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation [Division].”
One supporter of the millage increase, John Falwell, a Searcy firefighter with kids in the Bald Knob School District, said during voting Tuesday that he believed there was going to be a record turnout, but he was “not too sure it’s going to be in our favor! The group of past educators and [a] council member has their camp set up at Central Baptist in Bald Knob begging for everyone to vote no.”
