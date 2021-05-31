World War II veteran Dick Johnson wrote that he “saw the results of the war and the injured bodies of our men and young corpses and for a lifetime, I have wondered why I wasn’t one of them,” his son, Bill Johnson, shared Monday at the Memorial Day service at White County Memorial Gardens.
Dick Johnson, who also spent 20 years coaching at Harding University, died this February 5 at the age of 95. His name was included on a list of 76 White County veterans who died from May 15, 2020, to May 15, 2021, read during the ceremony, which drew a crowd of about 200.
Before guest speaker Bill Johnson stepped to the podium, White County Judge Michael Lincoln provided some information about Johnson’s father.
“If you knew Coach, you can fill in the blanks with those emotional connections that you had with Dick Johnson,” Lincoln said. “I knew Dick Johnson as a coach, an elder in the church, as a father and grandfather. I didn’t actually know about his service until I became county judge, and that is probably true of a lot of World War II veterans. They didn’t really talk about it to people very much.
“I want you to know as a young student who came to Harding University, one of the first people I met was Dick Johnson’s wife, Joyce [who was sitting in the second row at the service]. I will never forget the first time that I met Joyce and how kind and helpful she was.
He said Harding had what it called a “buck board. If you needed some extra money to tide you over, you can go and get an advance of five dollars to tide you over. That was back in 1973 and I was very nervous going in to the office to ask Miss Joyce for an advance of five dollars, but she was so sweet and kind and she said, ‘Mike, that’s what this is for,’ and I will always remember that.”
Lincoln said Dick Johnson was born in 1925 and he was drafted in June 1943. He also mentioned the many honors Johnson received for his service.
“I am thankful that he along with a countless number of men and women were willing to go and fight and defend this country. For it is today, because of men and women like Richard Johnson Jr., otherwise known as Dick, we are able to gather here together,” Lincoln said. “We are thankful not only that he served his country but he served at Harding University – Harding College at the time, served the church as an elder and has left a legacy, and his wife continues that legacy even today.”
Bill Johnson said he found it to be “a privilege and an honor to recognize all of the men and women that served in all of the wars, for all those men and women who gave their lives and bodies and for those who returned and faced very difficult situations when they came back.”
“My dad always talked about when he was a senior in high school in 1943 – Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tenn. – when he put down as his last answer on his final exam and Uncle Sam took every boy in his class,” Johnson said. “There were four of them. They stayed together the entire time. He talked about them sleeping in the same four-man tent.
“Dad served in Papua New Guinea. He was drafted May 28, 1943. They were bussed to Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., where seven days later they had their entry into active service. Then they rode the bus back to Memphis, got to visit with their family, packed up and get ready to be hauled on a troop train to Camp Pendleton in California.”
After that, he said they were shipped to Papua New Guinea and it took 18 days. His father was in the 850th Ordinance Depot Company.
“His job was getting supplies to the front line,“ Johnson said. “The ordnance depot unloaded from the ship onto their transport trucks and got supplies to the front line and then they were back again, over and over and over. He served there for one year, 11 months and 2 days.”
In his dad’s own words on “this ordeal”, starting when he was 18 years, three months and 11 days old, “he said, ‘I went into the service as a young 18-year-old country boy, still green and wet behind the ears, never away from home and thrust into a terrible war, scared to death.’”
Johnson said his dad didn’t speak much of the service and he said he thinks it was because he was ashamed knowing how many men and women served and did lose their lives or suffered tremendous injuries and he was unscathed when he came home.
“I feel somewhat the same. I came up through the Vietnam era and was very, very fortunate,” he said. “I had a pretty high lottery number. I was in school at the time and they just didn’t punch my ticket. I know I could have joined, enlisted, but I was going to let the government carry on as they do. I can tell you one thing: I was not going to grow my hair long and move off to Canada.”
Dick Johnson returned home March 10, 1946, his son said.
“Returning to Memphis, he married my mom, had my sister and I. They owned a grocery store, as his parents had done,” Johnson said He worked for Bell Telephone. He worked for Blue Plate; that’s like Kraft mayonnaise and dressing.
“He told my mom, ‘I may ought to go to school’, so my mom and dad and sister and I who were 6 and 8 years old moved to Harrisburg and dad preached to the local congregation there, and he was driving back and forth I’d say 50 to 55 miles from Harrisburg to Searcy for classes and realized that wasn’t going to work, so we moved to Searcy.”
Johnson said his dad attended Harding from 1956-60, “and after he graduated and got his degree we moved to Georgia where he coached and taught and was assistant football coach, head girls basketball coach and head baseball coach at a high school in Atlanta. The last three years, we were in Jefferson, Ga. In 1969, Dr. [Cliff] Ganus hired him as the offensive line coach and head baseball coach at Harding, where he coached for 20 years.”
Closing out his speech, Johnson said “I would just like to say again, God bless all who served in all the wars and fought for our freedom, gave their lives and their time and God bless America.”
