Phase 2 of the equine arena renovation at the White County Fairgrounds received $73,500 in funding from the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.
According to the White County Fair Board, the money will be be used for adding bleachers, 200 seats, drainage, exterior lighting for safety, sound equipment add-on and electrical work inside to enhance the experience. The funding was requested “to accommodate more attendance and participants for larger events,” according to the application.
Board President Alan Quattlebaum and Vice President Steve Merritt addressed the commission Jan. 25, saying that the goal of the nonprofit, which has been existence for 64 years, is “to provide central Arkansas’ largest equine event destination as to provide dollars to fund the annual fair, which is education for White County’s youth.”
Merritt said when it comes to doing work at the fairgrounds “it’s a never-ending thing.”
“I will say we are in a competitive situation. You might not think that here but we truly are in a competitive situation,” Merritt said. “CrossRoads Cowboy Church in El Paso has a bull’s-eye on us to take these events from us. Now, they lack a lot of things to get there maybe they get funded for someday, maybe they don’t.”
Merritt said the items in the funding request cover things like electrical hookups for camp spots and RV hookups that those coming in for the events require. He said El Paso is adding stalls and other things all the time and Benton in Saline County got a grant and donations from a private donor and built a huge facility.
Merritt also mentioned Hot Springs having a huge facility. He said the board is trying to keep the events coming to Searcy. He said he doesn’t think White County will lose any events that it has currently.
Quattlebaum said, “Right now, we are sitting on 25 events as of the first of the year that are going to go through the calendar year.” He said the Central Arkansas Little Britches Association is the second largest in the United States. “They are here in our facility nine different weekends through this year. You are looking at between seven and eight states that will be pulling in for this event during that weekend and that weekend will consist of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be a three-day weekend.”
“I know El Almacen [the Warehouse, 1805 E. Race Ave.] that’s right there by the fairgrounds, they call us and ask us for scheduling because they are having to actually hire extra people during that weekend because the restaurant gets so busy that they have to hire more people,” Quattlebaum said. “So we’re having to give out schedules to the restaurants so they’ll have an idea of when we are going to be booking that weekend, so they will be prepared for that the weekend they are in there.”
Merritt said he recalls a study from the cooperative extension service that indicated that “the average spent per horse at a horse event is something like $710 per horse ... per day. When you got motels, you count the food, they’re going to buy gas and they’re going to be getting fair booths, whatever.”
He said these events, like baseball tournaments, help with economic impact.
Last January, the board received $50,000 from the A&P Commission, and Merritt said one of the things that funding helped create was a new steer run-back. For the first phase of the equine arena project, the funding was approved for “immediate equine arena reconfigure of rodeo livestock staging and bucking chutes that included a run-back and relocation of the announcer stand.”
“We proved that it would work and it did, worked great during the fair, and since then, we’ve had six, seven, eight events that have used it,” Merritt said. “What that will do is completely change the type of event we can hold now. We couldn’t have a lot of roping events because they didn’t like our arena for that; it was laid out quite wrong. Now this fixes that. That is the money you already invested. Thank you for that.”
The items that will be covered by the latest funding, Merritt said, will not cause the arena to have to be shut down. He said they could be done as an ongoing process.
Increasing the capacity of the bleachers, Merritt said, would cost $26,000. He said for that amount the association could get about 200-220 seats.
Commissioner Jim House asked Quattlebaum if there was any room on the calendar for more events. Quattlebaum answered yes and said the fairgrounds averages about three events a month right now.
“I know right now we are the only facility in the state that has the 4-H horse show facility,” he said. “It comes into the state to Searcy. We are the only one that does that; that is like a five-day event through the week. It is not a weekend deal.”
Quattlebaum said the city benefits from the kids coming into town to stay. Future Farmers of America for Arkansas, according to Quattlebaum, also called him about holding its Cream of the Crop event in Searcy.
“Every school in the state of Arkansas will come to our facility and they will have a two-day event there,” he said. “We haven’t booked that yet because we are trying to work up the details on what all they are going to need because they actually went over to ASU and they were using their facilities because it got so big that they had to use part of their facility to do that. And that’s all school-related stuff and that will be every school in that state of Arkansas when we get that worked out.”
As far as other events, he said the Arkansas Rodeo Association finals will be at the fairgrounds as well as the Arkansas Cowboys Association finals.
“All of these are people from the state of Arkansas and their surrounding states, like Missouri, Louisiana and Texas, that will be coming in and participating with that,” Quattlebaum said, “and all of them will be in for a Friday, Saturday and Sunday event.”
Merritt said about 75 percent of the roping events are “on a Thursday night, Friday deal. They are going through the middle of the week a lot of times. A lot of those guys come in and stay over night, they are eating in restaurants before and after. They are coming in doing the roping – maybe they leave, maybe they don’t.”
He said Crossroads Cowboy Church has roping events about every three months “and they will have 900 teams, which is 1,800 horses on the ground.”
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked if there had been any discussions with the White County Quorum Court as far as funding possibilities. Merritt said “not specifically,” but he said the board was working on a plan for that.
He said White County Judge Michael Lincoln, Quattlebaum and him have looked at some drawings concerning drainage and have everything laid out. Three years ago, he said the Quorum Court spent $275,000 and paved out at the fairgrounds, which the county owns and has leased to the White County Fair Association until 2058.
“It’s our operations, our setup; it’s their dirt,” Merritt said. “They feel the need to make it safe for our county patrons. They feel the need for maintaining their ground, if you will. So some of those major capital costs, our judge has been very helpful with that and I think he will continue to do that.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked if it cost organizations holding events anything to rent the facility, Merritt said they pay to rent the stalls, the rodeo aren, the RV spots and whatever buildings they need to rent.
“It’s an expensive sport,” Merritt said. “The monies that we collect is spent solely on operations.” Quattlebaum said operations per month on the fairgrounds alone comes to about $9,000. “There are 14 demand meters that we have to pay bills on every month.”
Merritt said there wasn’t a White County Fair in 2020, “so we truly need the grounds to be self-sufficient on that what if – if the fair is not a part of the equation anymore.”
Quattlebaum said he thinks the fair board has done a good job with the first round of A&P tax revenue it received “because we didn’t expect the inflation costs of materials that would hit us in the face.
“... To give you a good example, the back of the arena where we were going to work up and put a new facility on the back end of it, which would be new pens and gates and handles and stuff like that and actually look at buying five bucket chutes, total cost on that came to $130,000,” he said. “All of our panels that we had the bottom of them completely rotting off so none of the gates would actually fasten closed. So we had an opportunity to reach out to the Rose Bud school; they took all of our panels, took them up to their school and they spent $2,000 and repaired 30-something panels that would cost us around $1,500 apiece.”
Everything ordered metalwise, Quattlebaum said, was up 50 percent on surcharge.
For Little Britches events, Quattlebaum said the board will bring in close to $10,000 per event. “Then you got to take out all the labor – six guys labor on the cleanup – getting everything ready and also all the manure needs to be hauled off now, it can’t be left on the facility so we have to move it out, too, so there’s costs in that, too.”
Merritt said the association will have probably have $130,000 to $140,000 in actual revenue from the events.
He said before COVID-19, it had free labor with trustees. “The last two years, we paid for every ounce labor that’s done. Have you hired anybody lately? You don’t hire anybody for 10 bucks, 12 bucks per hour, you just don’t. Nobody shows.”
