A Judsonia 71-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile working at his business was booked into the White County jail earlier this week.

A warrant was issued March 14 for Aubrey Harce Osborne Jr. on charges of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree and class B felony criminal attempt to commit witness bribery. He was booked Monday at the White County Detention Center before being released later that day on $250,000 bail.

