A Judsonia 71-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile working at his business was booked into the White County jail earlier this week.
A warrant was issued March 14 for Aubrey Harce Osborne Jr. on charges of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree and class B felony criminal attempt to commit witness bribery. He was booked Monday at the White County Detention Center before being released later that day on $250,000 bail.
The alleged sexual assault was reported last Oct. 25. The juvenile reportedly said that he went to work at Osborne Hydraulics in Judsonia and while he was there, Osborne had him “go upstairs” and “pull his pants down.” He then reportedly grabbed the juvenile’s sexual organ and “made” the juvenile grab his.
Detective Cpl. Andrew Palmer of the White County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit that a screen shot of a message to the juvenile’s family after the incident was found on Osborne’s phone after it was acquired through a search warrant served Nov. 14.
The juvenile’s family had provided messages it had received from Osborne “in the days following” the alleged incident, according to Palmer, that indicated “he was ‘very sorry for what happened,’ wanted to speak to the juvenile’s mother to ‘work something out,’ and that this would ‘destroy my family and my work.’”
Also collected when the search warrant was executed at Osborne Hydraulics were “multiple DNA swabs,” Palmer wrote, “and the evidence [at the business] was consistent with the juvenile’s disclosure.”
An plea entry of not guilty and waiver of formal arraignment were filed for Osborne in White County Circuit Court by his attorney Tuesday. However, arcourts.gov shows that plea and arraignment is set for April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.