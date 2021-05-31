Even though the regular school year has ended for some White County public school students and is wrapping up for others, feeding programs will be continuing at seven of the county’s school districts in the weeks to come.
The effort this year to make sure students are fed during the summer will include a to-go option by the Searcy School District, according to School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey.
“We are doing if differently this year,” Bailey said. “We’ve always offered it just at the school where we were having some school and anybody could have come, so we fed the summer school kids. But now we are doing a to-go and they can just drive through at Southwest Middle School, and we are having summer school at all the different schools so it may increase, especially because we did that during the pandemic and when we were closed down.
“I would guess that our numbers are going to increase this summer.”
As far as meal pickup in Searcy, children are asked to be in the vehicle with an adult for the first pickup. “The adult driver” will then be presented “with a pass to show for subsequent-day meal pickups,” according to the Searcy Public Schools Facebook page. It will not be necessary for the children to be present for the pickups after the pass is received.
“People participating are asked to enter from Sowell Street and drive up in front of the cafeteria to pick up meals, then proceed out to Beebe-Capps [Expressway],” the district says. “This free program includes breakfast and lunch that can be picked up during the month of June. Any child 18 years of age and under qualifies for the offer.”
The summer meals start Tuesday and will run through Thursday this week and then June 7-24 (Monday-Thursday). The time listed for lunch (and take-home breakfast) is from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Any questions about Searcy’s summer meals can be directed to Charlotte Davis, the district’s child nutrition director, at (501) 268-3517. She can also be emailed at cdavis@searcyschools.org.
The Bald Knob School District will serve breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., beginning Tuesday , according to Superintendent Melissa Gipson. The program will end July 30.
“The Mobile Library will have a sack lunch each Thursday,” Gipson said. “Ages 3-18 will be served.”
In Pangburn, the school district will be providing a “Seamless Summer Program,” according to Superintendent David Rolland, beginning Tuesday . Rolland said it’s available in the morning up until lunch time. (The Pangburn School District Facebook page shows breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon.)
“It will be in our cafeteria,” he said. “We have carryouts to go along with that. People can pick up [starting at 10:30 a.m. at the side door] and we will also be feeding our kids who are in summer school, beginning June 1st.”
Rolland said the district ended its meal delivery program Thursday with the last day of regular classes. He said a lot of kids will be going to summer school, though, for different things like “interventions, credit recoveries and we’re also offering an ACT prep.”
“This will increase our numbers,” he said. “In the past, we have had a lot of people take advantage of at least the carryouts during the summer. It’s usually pretty successful and it will run through I believe July 8th.”
At Riverview, outgoing Assistant Superintendent Judy Ballard said anyone in the community ages 5-18 can come and eat at the Judsonia Elementary and Riverview High School campuses, where the district’s meals will be served, “if they are in our program or not.”
“During our summer school, we give them a breakfast and feed them lunch before they leave,” Ballard said of the summer school program, which runs Monday-Thursday, June 7-July 1 from 7:30-8 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch.
According to information provided by Jessica Prothro, communications/instructional technology coordinator at Beebe, the Beebe School District will provide meals for children 18 years and younger from June 7-Aug. 6. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the central cafeteria.
Beebe also will be offering a five-day meal pickup, with the pickup being Tuesday mornings from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the central cafeteria, behind the central office. The pickup will include “five breakfast meals and five lunch meals per child. Sign-up is required.”
Take-out meals are also being allowed. For more information on Beebe’s program, contact Jackie Perry at (501) 882-5436, ext. 1015.
Bradford Superintendent Patti Stevens said last week that her district was in the process of working through how its summer food program will work. White County Central Superintendent Dean Stanley said his district also had not settled on its feeding plans yet.
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said his district is not doing a summer feeding program this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.