A 68-year-old Kensett man was killed around 8:30 p.m. Friday in a collision with a semi-truck at the intersection of Eastline Road and Wilbur D, Mills Avenue, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
Ronald Vest was traveling west on Arkansas Highway 36 West in a 2001 Ford F-150 truck when it was struck by a 2021 Peterbilt 18-wheeler driven by Darren Murdock, 23, of Pine Bluff.
