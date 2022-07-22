There will be 66 booths set up at the White County Business Expo on Tuesday, with some businesses sharing what they have to offer and others seeking employees, according to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce office and community coordinator Erin Pike.
The annual chamber event, themed “Back to the Future,” is being held in the Ganus Activities Center at Harding University and will be open to the public from noon-4 p.m.
“Our committee met and we were just coming up with themes – a lot of chambers do themes – and we were talking about what businesses used to look like,” Pike said, “so that’s kind of the whole idea of the theme, it’s like ‘back to the future’ but like back to where your business started at whenever it opened.”
The booths will represent various businesses in the community. “We’ll have some door prizes and then we’ll have a grand prize sponsored by Travel by Cassandra Feltrop-Peacock Travel Group,” Pike said, “which is a $1,000 Delta Vacations trip credit.”
The chamber also will hold a “by-invitation-only pre-expo networking event” from 10:30 a.m.-noon before the public is allowed in.
The purpose of the event, Pike said, is for everyone to kind of get to know the employees of the businesses and learn more about each business in terms of “what they do, what they can offer.” Instead of having a specific speaker for the pre-event, Pike said this will be a time for each business participant to stop by the different booths to meet those involved in the business.
Community members attending can feel free to bring resumes and be prepared to talk with the business participants who are seeking applicants for employment.
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne said the White County Business Expo has always been done at Harding University and has been going on “a good 15 to 20 years.”
