There will be 66 booths set up at the White County Business Expo on Tuesday, with some businesses sharing what they have to offer and others seeking employees, according to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce office and community coordinator Erin Pike.

The annual chamber event, themed “Back to the Future,” is being held in the Ganus Activities Center at Harding University and will be open to the public from noon-4 p.m.

