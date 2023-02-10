A 64-year-old Griffithville man has died as the result of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas Highway 38 in Prairie County.
The accident occurred at 1:05 p.m. approximately 5 1/2 miles west of Des Arc, according to the report from Cpl. Dallas Taylor of the Arkansas State Police. Mark E. Calhoun was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 38 when his vehicle left the roadway and went into the south road ditch before striking a concrete barrier.
