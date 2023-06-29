Persistence paid off for Searcy Beats & Eats on Tuesday as the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $60,000 for an all-day 2024 solar eclipse event that it did not vote to fund last month.
The request was once again made by Marka Bennett, one of Searcy Beats & Eats co-coordinators. In addition to the $60,000, the commission also approved $2,200 for Pioneer Village to promote the eclipse.
Bennett told the commission that after the previous meeting, where the commission essentially tabled the $60,000 request by not seconding a motion to approve $20,000, “it so happened that we had our monthly eclipse event committee the following Friday ... so we were able to communicate to the committee your concerns and your thoughts and your questions about why we would need funding and just how we might collaborate in order to not overlap the needs for the resources in our community, our police, fire, EMS and such.”
The group came up with a plan, Bennett said, and three of the entities were present at the meeting to share it with the commissioners. In addition to Bennett, Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton and White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell attended.
Searcy Eclipse Coordinator Jenna Friday also attended and said she understood there was some uncertainty during the last commission meeting on what to expect in regard to funding requests for the eclipse events.
Friday talked about permits for the different eclipse events being planned, with those interested in holding one told to apply by June 15. Friday said she has a comprehensive list of everyone who applied for a permit.
“My goal here is to paint a picture of what you all can expect,” Friday told the commissioners. “There were 15 events that applied and of these 15 events, two are high school viewing areas, one is a city event at Berryhill Park, four are churches that just want to have watch parties in their parking lots for their congregations, five are campus events at Harding University.”
She said the other three events were Beats & Eats, Main Street Searcy and Pioneer Village and said she can’t see the other events applying for A&P funding just because it doesn’t fit what they are planning to do. These three events are what Friday calls part of the story the Searcy Eclipse Planning Committee is trying to market to show that Searcy and White County are great places to be.
Friday said a marketing firm has been hired and Searcy will be put on a pedestal on a stage that will be marketed to other states, too.
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked Friday, “We gave $70,000 [in April] for the promotion of the eclipse and the events, why do we have people asking for more advertising money? Why isn’t that being included in that $70,000 because that was my understanding when we approved that $70,000.”
Friday said from the $70,000 that was allocated for the April 8, 2024, eclipse as a whole, “events will be promoted through the website and the social media but the components of those events — because there are different event coordinators from different groups that produce the events — the elements within those events such as the stage and the fans and the things that they bring that attract the people to actually attend the events would not come from that $70,000.”
Centola said, “I totally understand that. We have $10,000 [Beats & Eats] for advertising and marketing on one [request] and $2,200 [from Pioneer Village] on another. I don’t understand why that’s not coming from the $70,000 we’ve already allocated.”
Friday said she did not have an answer for that, but said they could review the marketing budget. “There would be concern about pulling from that fund and giving one group $10,000 and another group $2,200 unless that was voted by you all and approved. I don’t want to appear playing favorites.” (The eclipse committee also received $70,000 from the Searcy City Council.)
Friday said the website and social media for the eclipse have been contracted through Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods, an advertising agency in Little Rock. “That will come in around $33,000.”
Commissioner Rees Jones asked Friday what cities she thought would be Searcy’s biggest competition for visitors during the eclipse. She told him, “Hot Springs, Russellville, Conway and Little Rock.” These are the ones she knew were making plans for the eclipse.
Turning to hotels, Bennett said she heard from Barbara Burrow, the general manager of the Hampton Inn in Searcy, for the three-day period before the eclipse the hotel already had three rooms booked at $800 a night.
Friday said on the website that is being built, all the area hotels and “known Airbnbs” are being listed as well as all of the RV parks and pop-up lodging sites that will be created. Friday anticipates additional temporary housing and Airbnbs coming around as well.
Bennett said what is important is that the April 8 all-day event Searcy Beats & Eats is planning is free so those visiting can come and have a good time.
Burton said Main Street Searcy does not have a “locked-in budget” yet for its eclipse event April 7 so she was not presenting to the commission at the time for funding. “We are going to do a Sunday event [downtown] from 11 o’clock to 7 o’clock,” Burton said.
Burton said Main Street Searcy will be using the eclipse to “uplift our local business owners. We want people in the community while they’re in their hotels to know that there are things to do in our town with the hope that they will come back and visit our town in the future."
"We are going to do shopping promotions. We are going to incentivize sales. We are going to do shopping cards where they can go through and get punches, maybe do some drawing associated with that," Burton said. "We are going to have a stage, a sound system, but not the caliber of Get Down [Downtown].”
She said instead of spending $15,000 like her organization does for the stage and other needs for the Get Down Downtown fall festival, the eclipse event would probably be around $7,000 maximum. Burton said area bands would be featured to create "the downtown atmosphere." Street vendors and some food trucks will be there and downtown businesses are being urged to open their doors. She spoke of restaurants having dedicated eclipse menus with extended operations.
Burton said $15,000 would probably cover the Main Street Searcy event but she would be back with an official ask. Burton talked about one need being putting out a publication to bring to visitors with all the activities in it for the eclipse.
Churchwell said Pioneer Village, which is planning to move its spring open house April 6-7 to coincide with the eclipse, would like to do magazine advertising and print some flyers that could be sent home with schoolkids, and she has a billboard she owns and would donate for use if she could request money to print the banner that would be put up on it.
“All that together is $2,200," Churchwell said, “to advertise Pioneer Village.”
The commission's decision to fund both requests was unanimous.
