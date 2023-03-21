A recommendation by the Searcy Personnel Committee to add six positions, including two full-time police officers, was approved last week by the Searcy City Council.

The police department reportedly was interviewing for its positions this week. The other full-time positions being added are one in code enforcement, one for district court and two for the street department.

