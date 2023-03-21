A recommendation by the Searcy Personnel Committee to add six positions, including two full-time police officers, was approved last week by the Searcy City Council.
The police department reportedly was interviewing for its positions this week. The other full-time positions being added are one in code enforcement, one for district court and two for the street department.
“If you add them all together, it comes out to $372,931.88 annually,” Mayor Mat Faulkner said, including all of the benefits.
Faulkner said the code enforcement position will allow the department to run a second crew of community service workers. “So you’re basically getting a whole lot more labor with that one additional person,” he said.
Searcy Code Enforcement Department Director Jeff Webb said, “It would basically be two crews of Community Service and two full time code enforcement officers.” Faulkner said, “That’s fantastic.”
The district courts department, Faulkner said, “is, of course, covered up down there. The police department, we know that they need additional support, and the two full-time additional to the streets department, the intent with that is to form a crew that can work on clearing up drainage issues, helping with leaf and limb pickup, grass maintenance along streetways and also maintenance with flower bedding, things that would pertain to parking lots. That would be within the streets department responsibilities.”
