Booby-trapped shotgun shells were found in a vehicle Monday while a White County deputy was checking on a call about cows that led to the arrest of a Bradford 58-year-old.
Johnny Ray Calkins was arrested at 10:30 a.m. and is facing preliminary felony drug, prohibited weapon and theft charges. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.
White County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Director Lt. Scott Seiders told The Daily Citizen that when Deputy Austin Hargrove got a call about cows being out in the vicinity of Firetower Road and U.S Highway 167 in the Velvet Ridge area, he had no idea what it would lead to.
After making contact with the caller, Seiders said Hargrove set out in search of the owner. When Hargrove pulled into the driveway of what he believed to be the owner’s house, he saw a man sitting in a truck and he recognized him as Calkins.
“He spoke to Mr. Calkins about the cows and while speaking to him, noticed drugs in plain view within the cab of the truck, “ Seiders said. “Mr. Calkins is on probation with a search waiver on file and Hargrove had Mr. Calkins exit the vehicle. He searched the vehicle and seized the drugs he had observed.
“Hargrove also found multiple shotgun shells that had been reloaded with fletchettes [pointed steel projectiles] attached to trip-wire mechanisms and spray painted in a camouflage pattern.”
Seiders said Street Crimes Detective Ken Booth joined Hargrove while he was processing the truck and noticed that the truck appeared to have had its vehicle identification number (VIN) swapped, leading Booth to believe the truck was stolen although it returned clear.
Seiders said Hargrove also observed that there was a newer-looking rubber cap placed over a cross member in the truck frame rail. Hargrove removed the cap and found zipper baggies as would be used for distribution of methamphetamines.
Booth then ran another truck that was parked in the driveway for information and it returned stolen.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent Deputy Paul Hofstad was contacted regarding the seized drugs and joined Booth, Hargrove and Calkins at Calkins’ residence in Jackson County to conduct a probation search of the home.
“At the residence, they were joined by an ATF agent who had been contacted when the shotgun-shell booby traps were located,” Seiders said.
On the property, deputies located the following stolen property: Two Yamaha boat motors, two Kubota Skid Steers, two GMC trucks, a trailer, a motorcycle and a Nissan Altima.
The estimated value of stolen property is approximately $150,000.
“The ATF agent determined that the constructed booby traps constituted criminal use of prohibited weapons,” Seiders said, so Calkins faces the following charges in White and Jackson counties: one count of felony possession of meth, purpose to deliver; one count of felony possession of schedule IV, purpose to deliver; one count of felony possession of schedule I, purpose to deliver; one count of felony criminal use of prohibited weapon; two felony counts of altering a VIN on a vehicle; one misdemeanor count of removing a serial number; two counts of felony theft by receiving over $25,000; four counts of felony theft by receiving less that $25,000 but greater than $5,000; and three counts of felony theft by receiving greater that $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Seiders said Calkins has Dec. 6 9 a.m. court date in White County Circuit Court.
