Booby-trapped shotgun shells were found in a vehicle Monday while a White County deputy was checking on a call about cows that led to the arrest of a Bradford 58-year-old.

Johnny Ray Calkins was arrested at 10:30 a.m. and is facing preliminary felony drug, prohibited weapon and theft charges. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.

