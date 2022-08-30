A Monday afternoon crash on Arkansas Highway 16 west of Albion involving three vehicles claimed the life of a 56-year-old Pangburn man.
According to the Arkansas State Police report from Trooper Andrew Lay, a 2012 Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 and a 2016 Toyota Scion was stopped right behind the Ram. A westbound 2015 Chevy Trax collided with the rear of the Scion, driven by Hershel R. Akers, which then collided with the rear of the Ram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.