The city of Searcy got its permanent one-cent sales and use tax on its second try Tuesday as a majority of the nearly 2,000 voters who cast ballots in the special election supported the tax.
“It’s a very exciting day in Searcy,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said Wednesday morning. “A lot of hard work by a lot of people. I hope we can all work together and make Searcy progressive and move forward.”
Osborne said if the tax had not passed, “it would have been a huge struggle to try to operate without that one-cent. ... It’s good news for everyone.”
The eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax was passed in 2014 and was due to expire in June 2022. Searcy officials attempted to make it permanent in a special election in February, but not enough voters backed it. That changed Tuesday when the unofficial results from the second attempt showed 1,593 (56.09 percent) voted for the tax compared to 1,247 (43.91 percent) against it.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said there are 12,937 registered voters in Searcy, so the number who voted was 21.95 percent.
Concerning the turnout, Searcy City Councilman Don Raney said as far as “how do we engage more of the citizens in such issues, I must admit I am at a loss of words.” He said despite the number of registered voters the city has, “yet only a total of 2,843 of the voters went to the polls in the important issue!”
Nevertheless, Raney said he was grateful that the tax passed. “A lot of people worked long hours to get the matter before the citizens of Searcy to get it approved. This continuation of the one-cent sales tax will allow the city to continue its work on important issues and expenses.”
Leading up to Tuesday’s special election, city officials laid out a plan showing why the city needed the tax (approximately $6.5 million a year), including staffing, police and fire retirement, police fleet replacement, infrastructure projects and programs, sanitation fleet replacement, economic development, reserve fund and operating revenue for Searcy Parks and Recreation projects.
Councilwoman Tonia Hale wanted to thank voters “for supporting Searcy!. I’m excited for the future of our city and how we can move Searcy forward with the passage of the tax.”
Councilman David Morris, Searcy’s mayor when the eight-year tax was passed, called Tuesday “a very pivotal day for the city of Searcy.”
“I think going into the election that it was going to be a very decisive day and a pivotal day for our city,” Morris said. “We had two directions to choose to go in, either back to being stagnant and not be able to fund everything we needed without the additional tax or we could pass the tax, approve the tax and move forward, and that’s what the voters chose to do.
“I’m very, very humbled by the vote we got and thankful and as a member of the City Council, pledge that I will be a very, very good steward of additional funds that we will receive, but it will be very beneficial to continue to move the city of Searcy forward and continue to grow. I am very appreciative to all the folks that voted for and worked to support this effort and for believing in the future betterment of our beloved city.”
Councilman Mike Chalenburg said no member of the council “wanted to reduce city services, but that would have been necessary. This will create opportunities to advance Searcy as time goes on.”
“I’m very happy it passed.,” he said, giving “most of the credit ... to a group of young leaders in the community. Without their tireless efforts, this would have failed.
“It was a real pleasure to see them take on this task and be able to meet them and work with them. I was impressed to see the energy they brought in their efforts to make Searcy, their hometown, a better place for their families and for all of us.”
Although those efforts stirred up less than a fourth of the eligible voters, White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen felt “the voter turnout was fabulous.”
“More turned out this time than Feb. 9th. The weather was a lot cooler them,” Allen said. “[Tuesday] was a beautiful day for coming out to exercise your right to vote, which a lot of the citizens did. I am just proud of all the voters who came out and voiced their opinion.”
The total number of votes in the Feb. 9 special election was 1,933 – 881 for the permanent tax (45.58 percent) and 1,052 (54.42 percent) against. A municipal bond issue to revamp the youth baseball and softball fields also was on that ballot.
For Tuesday’s special election, White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said demographics showed that age-group voting was led by those 65-75, followed in order by 75-plus, 55-64, 35-44, 45-54, 25-34 and 18-24.
Allen said the election commission hopes to make voting easier “in the very near future” by having “some vote centers to help all the voters be able to vote a lot quicker and a lot sooner instead of going to the wrong location.”
“We had over 50 people that came to the Carmichael Center and we had to send them over to West Race Baptist Church so they could vote,” he said. “A lot of people voted in a primary and they early voted at the Carmichael, so a lot of people forget and they go back to the same place they voted last time.
“... During a special election that doesn’t always work because we have different locations for special elections. In the long run, I believe the turnout was great, fantastic, and I just hope we continue to have good elections. I know one thing: It was a fair and truthful election ... and every vote was counted.”
He said it took “a team effort” that included McKnight, tech consultant Nathan Ellis and the election commissioners.
“Without everybody’s help, elections have issues every now and thenm but we didn’t have any issues at all and everything went real smooth because we all work together,” Allen said. “Elections are about working together with your team. That’s it. I can’t do it by myself. I need my other commissioners, I need Tara and the rest of the county clerks personnel that help us. We have the county clerk [Carla Barnett] that actually takes care of the absentee ballots for us. I really want to thank everybody that was involved with the election. I want to say Thank you, thank you ,thank you.”
The election will be certified Friday, Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.