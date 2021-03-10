The father of Searcy’s 2020 firefighter of the year has been identified by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department as the victim in a Monday afternoon drowning at the Shiloh Marina on Greers Ferry Lake.
Bobby Beel’s father, Robert “Bub” Beel of Pleasant Plains, was 55.
According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, it was around 3:42 p.m. when “deputies, along with multiple first responders including Greers Ferry EMS, Survival Flight, Heber Springs FD Water Rescue Crew, and Search and Rescue responded to Shiloh Marina for a possible drowning.”
Four members of the Heber Springs Dive Team were dispatched for a subsurface rescue. Once Heber Fire Boat 1 arrived on scene, two divers immediately entered the water, including Fire Department Chief Jason Robitaille. He and the other diver located Beel within two minutes of their arrival.
“Shortly after their arrival on scene, they were able to recover the male who had gone under the water, and medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him,” Brown said in his statement, adding the Beel “was pronounced deceased while in transport.”
“Mr. Beel’s family was also on scene and stated that he had previously been in the water working on a boat, but was unable to come back to the surface after he went back into the water a second time. Family members also tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Beel family.”
Beel worked in the sandblasting and painting business for more than 30 years. He was owner of Eagle Sandblasting and Painting, Inc. in Pleasant Plains. He served on the Midland School Board for two terms.
(0) comments
