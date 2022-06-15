The $55,000 cost for Rose Bud’s fifth annual Summerfest was paid before even one ticket was sold thanks to the festival’s sponsors, Mayor Shawn Gorham told the Rose Bud City Council on Monday.
Summerfest starts Thursday and goes through Saturday at 124 School Road, the ballpark complex. The gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Calling Summerfest “the event of the year,” Gorham said, “We had to raise double the amount that we did last year. I knew I had a challenge but we did it.”
There will be a Monster Truck Pit Party autograph session at Cowboy Chevrolet and Sonic Drive Inn in Heber Springs from noon-2 p.m. Thursday and JD The Christian Illusionist will do a meet and greet at 8 p.m. with an 8:30 magic show. Gates close at 10 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, the carnival atmosphere will include bouncy houses, slides and a Jungle Playhouse. A Born in The USA Parade starts at 5 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the autocross practice heats will begin before the hit start at 7. At 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., monster trucks will be in the spotlight.
The Friday night concert with the band 90 Proof starts at 8 o’clock. Gates will close at 11 p.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m. with more carnival rides, bouncy houses, slides and a giant water slide. There will be Mean Machine monster truck rides between shows and food trucks, and a cornhole tournament starts at 10 a.m.
Open car show registration also is at 8 a.m. Saturday. Entry fee is on a donation basis, with all proceeds staying in the Summerfest account to continue growing it, Gorham said.. The open car show begins at 8:30 a.m. and awards and door prizes will be given at 1 p.m.
Entertainment for Saturday starts with Huckleberry Jam on stage at 2 p.m., followed by Big Shane Thorton at 3 p.m., True Country at 4 p.m., Gina Starkey-Anderson at 5 p.m., Imagine That at 6 p.m., Jason Coleman at 7 p.m., Kenny Kidd at 8 p.m. and then Dark 30.
The Jonathan Hussman Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza shot by the Rose Bud Volunteer Fire Department will be Saturday night. Gates will close at 10 p.m.
All autocross and monster cars need to be registered by 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets to Summerfest can be purchased on Inc. Town of Rose Bud Arkansas Facebook page. It is $10 for a full-access pass or $15 with a T-shirt. Kids under 3 are admitted free.“This includes everything except what you spend with a vendor,” Gorham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.