A level 2 sex offender living near Searcy High School was arrested last weekend, according to the Searcy Police Department.
The arrest of Eddie Layne Tipps, 54, of Siloam Springs took place Friday night after the department’s Crimes Against Women and Children Division received information that he was living near the school.
Lt. Todd Wells said investigators immediately followed up on the report and learned that Tipps was a registered sex offender and was delinquent in registering.
Investigators and the patrol division went to the address and located Tipps. Wells said Tipps is being charged with a sex offender registration violation and possession of a firearm by certain persons and had a warrant out of the Bald Knob Police Department. Because of the registration violation, which increases Tipps’ classification to level 3, he also is being charged with registered sex offender living near school/day care/church/place of worship.
Tipps remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday. His bonds were listed as $4,565 and $25,000.
Tipps was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in 2013 for class B felony second-degree sexual assault. He had been accused of forcing a minor into lewd acts, but claimed that while he exposed himself to the girl, he never forced her to do anything sexual.
When it comes to classifying offenders, a level 1 is considered low risk, level 2 is a moderate risk, level 3 is considered to be a high risk and level 4 is described as a sexually violent predator.
Under Arkansas law, a level 3 or level 4 offender is not allowed to live within 2,000 feet of a school, certain parks, youth centers or day cares. Also, those registered as level 4 offenders are prohibited from living within 2,000 feet of any place of worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.