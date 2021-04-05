A 54-year-old Searcy resident is set to appear in White County Circuit Court today to begin facing 15 drug-related felonies stemming from a traffic stop in January and home search in early March.
A warrant was issued recently for Todd Hill at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely amphetamine/dextroamphetamine with purpose to deliver; class C felony use of a communication device; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam/alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana.
Another warrant issued for Hill was on charges of class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely suboxone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam/clonazepam, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely oxycodone; and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.
Hill remained incarcerated Monday afternoon in the White County Detention Center on $125,000 and $75,000 bonds.
According to one of the affidavits, two Homeland Security Investigations Task Force officers and two Arkansas Community Corrections probation officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on West Beebe-Capps Expressway on March 8 at 9:06 a.m.
They reportedly found a .22-caliber pistol and ammo in a bedroom closet and a black pouch in the bedside table containing “approximately four small plastic baggies and a dollar bill containing an off-white crystal-like substance suspected of being methamphetamine, a dollar containing a green leaf-like substance suspected of being marijuana and plastic baggie containing multiple pills of different shapes and colors.”
Also found in the dresser was suspected crack cocaine, two syringes and two digital scales, while on a side table were multiple pills and under the bed was “a small box containing two glass pipes with burn marks and residue and a large amount of baggies,” according to the affidavit.
In the living room, a digital scanner was reportedly found while “another bottle of pills with somebody else’s information on them” reportedly was located in the kitchen. A small amount of suspected marijuana and pill also was found in a cigarette pack in the center console of Hill’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Hill had been convicted in December 2014 of two counts of possession with purpose to delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The home search followed a traffic stop for expired tags on South Hickory Street around 12:16 p.m. Jan. 4. Hill reportedly revealed after being stopped that “he had some methamphetamine in his sock” and was arrested.
During a search of his vehicle, two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine were found in the pocket of a jacket along with $1,070, according to the affidavit. In a black zipper bag, a digital scale reportedly was found along with a black zipper pouch containing a baggie with suspected crack cocaine in it. A pink zipper bag reportedly also contained plastic baggies with suspected marijuana and “different kinds of pills in them” and three glass pipes.
In the trunk, a black zipper binder reportedly contained 10 syringes and several plastic baggies. Around $245 was found in the driver’s door, along with “a notebook with prices listed for amounts of different narcotics in Hill’s possession,” according to the affidavit.
Another Searcy resident, Shelby Dell Smith, 30, also is facing drug-related charges that include class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
The other charges against Smith, according to the warrant, are class C felony possession of a counterfeit substance purported to be a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule II controlled substance namely marijuana.
She was not in custody in White County on Monday, and no court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit, Searcy Police Department Patrolman Robert Lisenbee noticed while on patrol a vehicle parked at a residence on North Maple Street with a stolen license plate. Smith, an occupant of the vehicle, reportedly told officers that she did not own the vehicle but was borrowing it.
However, while the passenger-side door was open, Lisenbee reportedly smelled marijuana, and a search turned up a fanny pack on the driver’s-side back seat with a defaced .380 semiautomatic, a clear plastic bag with a “large amount of white pills,” shotgun shells and ammo for a pistol. In a makeup bag next to the fanny pack, two syringes filled with suspected meth reportedly were found along with “several credit cards, a Social Security card, a driver’s license and several checks in Smith’s purse that did not belong to Smith.”
A 37-year-old Searcy resident who was reportedly driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of East Race Avenue in February also officially has been charged with fleeing.
A warrant was issued recently for Derrick Eli Langley on the class D felony charge. He was not in custody at the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, and no court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Michael Mosher, Lisenbee pulled over a maroon Chrysler 200 in the parking lot of Discount Pipes and Tobacco on Race Avenue around 6:39 p.m. Feb. 9 for going to wrong way on the street. However, after initially stopping, the vehicle reportedly “rapidly pulled out in front of eastbound traffic, reaching speeds up to 97 mph as the pursuit continued onto Moore Avenue.
The vehicle reportedly passed others “on the wrong side of the road multiple times” and ran stop signs as the driver headed back and parked at the registered address of the vehicle on West Center Avenue. According to the affidavit, the vehicle was left running but no one was inside and “officers were unable to make contact with the suspect at the residence.”
However, prescription medication was found in the vehicle and the bottles had Langley’s name on them, Mosher wrote. Langley reportedly also was identified as the driver from his driver’s license photo and from dash and body camera footage.
