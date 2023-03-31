A shooting Wednesday morning in Judsonia has resulted in the arrest of a Judsonia 53-year-old on a preliminary charge of capital murder.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders with the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to South Second Street in Judsonia to assist police with the shooting at approximately 11 a.m. Judsonia officers had a suspect, Victor Presley, in custody and were “aiding the victim,” identified as 64-year-old Penny Dunn of Judsonia, when the deputies arrived. Dunn “had been shot at close range with a shotgun,” Seiders wrote.
