An early morning crash Wednesday in rural White County claimed the life of a 52-year-old Searcy man.
According to a fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Trooper Andrew A. Lay, Israel Meza was driving a 2000 International Harvester eastbound on West Booth Road near its intersection with Arkansas Highway 13 when the vehicle left the road to the right close to a deep ditch. The top cab area and front passenger side of the vehicle then struck a large tree.
Meza was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 a.m. Lay wrote that the weather was clear and the road condition was dry at the time of the accident.
