A 51-year-old Searcy man accused of sexually abusing numerous young boys for years received a 30-year federal prison sentence Tuesday afternoon for the production of child pornography.
U.S. District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson gave John Ronald Ord the maximum sentence allowed by law.
The Searcy Police Department began investigating Ord in 2019 after a teenager reported that he had been sexually abused by Ord for several years, starting in 2012.
According to Allison Bragg, public information officer for the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the investigation revealed that Ord had been preying on teenage boys since 1999 "by exploiting their weaknesses, such as hunger, lack of a stable environment or financial needs. Ord would then provide the boys with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them." Bragg said at least 19 of Ord's victims have been identified.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Ord's phone and saw a conversation on a dating app called "Grindr." On this app., Ord had a Dec. 18, 2018, conversation with a 14-year-old boy in which Ord asked him to send him a photograph of his sexual organ. This is what authorities say led to the production of child pornography charge in December 2019. Ord was detained then and pled guilty in December 2021.
Five of his victims were present at Ord's sentencing hearing and testified about being abused. In addition to his prison term, Ord was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.
