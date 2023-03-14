The possibility of charging a $500 deposit for groups that want to hold activities at Bald Knob Lake was brought up last week by a Bald Knob City Council member after Mayor Gary Looney mentioned groups that wanted to have a fishing tournament and a crawfish boil at the lake.

Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith told Looney and the council that she would like to look into the possibility of charging a deposit. Looney told the council that the White County Bass Club was wanting to have a tournament at Bald Knob Lake in the next couple of months.

