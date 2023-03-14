The possibility of charging a $500 deposit for groups that want to hold activities at Bald Knob Lake was brought up last week by a Bald Knob City Council member after Mayor Gary Looney mentioned groups that wanted to have a fishing tournament and a crawfish boil at the lake.
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith told Looney and the council that she would like to look into the possibility of charging a deposit. Looney told the council that the White County Bass Club was wanting to have a tournament at Bald Knob Lake in the next couple of months.
“I do think we should have some kind of little paper drawn up, like a little contract, something saying this is what we expect,” Smith said.
Councilman Dennis Rutherford agreed that “we need a $500 deposit. If you clean up, you get your deposit back; if you don’t, we keep it. Because if you don’t charge something, the city people are going to be out there cleaning up. Am I right?”
Smith responded, “I think we need to come up with something,” and Rutherford replied, “I say a $500 deposit.” Smith said in addition to the deposit something needs to be put in writing about what the city expects who gather at the lake. She asked, “Is there going to be drinking going on out there?”
Councilman David Smith said, “It’s not a rental agreement.” Rutherford retorted, “To get their $500 back, they’re going to clean it! Or at least I am if I put it up.” Mary Lou Smith added, “I just think we need to come up with some rules.”
David Smith said the city already has an ordinance that covers the lake, and City Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Wools asked City Attorney Chris O’Neill if the city was liable if someone was injured at Bald Knob Lake.
“No,” O’Neill said. “For one, sovereign immunity, but on top of that, if the city left a defect or a known danger out there then yes, but short of something like that, this city is not liable.”
David Smith asked, “Even if you have a signed agreement, does that make you liable once you sign the agreement with them?” O’Neill said, “No. I mean you can certainly include waivers in there, although the extent that waivers are valid depends on the circumstances ... as long as the city does not have a danger out there that the city itself has created.”
Looney asked, “So, are we going to draw up something?” Mary Lou Smith answered, “I think so. Let me look and see what I can find elsewhere.”
David Smith said he would probably draw something up for the crawfish boil that may be held at Bald Knob Lake. But as far as for the fishing tournament, he said, “I don’t know. You might create a lot more havoc than what is really going to be there.”
Mary Lou Smith said, “I think we need to have something for anybody that wants to use it for something, some kind of function.”
David Smith said the problem with creating a use agreement is that the lake “is open to the public.”
“You go to signing agreement, they’re going to be like … you can’t do an agreement on a public place like that,” he said.
However, O’Neill said, “You can do a usage agreement out there.”
David Smith asked Mary Lou Smith if she wanted to shut down the lake for the public. She said, “No, I don’t think it should be shut down to the public.”
David Smith asked Police Chief Larry House if he knew if past fishing tournaments at the lake had any conflicts taking place, and House said, “None.”
“Those bass fishers ain’t going to give you any trouble,” House said.
