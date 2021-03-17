The Rose Bud School District had gone three weeks as of Monday without any positive COVID-19 cases and around 50 percent of its staff had been vaccinated, according to Superintendent Allen Blackwell.
Blackwell told the Rose Bud School Board at its monthly meeting that he encourages everyone to please consider getting vaccinated. He asked that everyone to continue to pray for the students and staff that continue to have health issues, and “pray for one another,” he said.
Teachers and school staff were included in the state’s 1B phase for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and that phase kicked off in mid-January. On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state was opening up the 1C phase of its vaccination plan, citing President Joe Biden’s goal to have all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Arkansas had previously made the vaccine available to people who are at least 65 years old and several other groups.
“It is important to move to 1C so that we can open up more and keep the demand coming for the vaccine to make sure there’s not any gap, and to give everyone the best opportunity to get the vaccine who wants it and needs it,” Hutchinson said at his weekly news briefing.
Others in the newly eligible category in Arkansas include essential workers in the energy, finance, legal and media sectors. It also includes the incarcerated or detained, as well as others living in high-risk settings such as group homes and college dorms.
Hutchinson also cited a slowdown in demand for the vaccine, particularly in rural parts of the state, as a reason for opening up eligibility further. The Department of Health said that nearly 864,000 of the 1.5 million vaccine doses allocated to the state had been given.
Hutchinson urged patience for people setting up appointments given the large number of people now eligible, but encouraged everyone who is eligible to get their shots.
“Wherever you are in the state, we travel, we go to ballgames together and if we’re going to get to the more normal life, we need to have everyone vaccinated,” the governor said.
Blackwell addressed Monday the possibility of Hutchinson ending the state’s mask mandate March 31. He said the district will encourage students and staff to continue using masks, although it will not be a mandate. He said masks also will still be available in the district’s offices.
Blackwell also detailed a raise proposal that the board approved.
“The raise will be 2.68 percent on the base [pay] for both certified and classified employees,” Blackwell said. “I added one year to the certified schedule which will top out at 20 years. I also added one year to each of the classified schedules. Most will top out at 12 years.
“If you are topped out on any schedule, then you will receive both the addition to the base and the added step. This will be reflected in your new contract and begin with your first check for next year. This is a $139,000 increase in our salary funds.”
On another topic, Blackwell said “blended Mondays” will shift to “blended Fridays” beginning April 9. He said this is to accommodate state testing. And the district will have its parent-teacher conferences tonight, with a meal provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.