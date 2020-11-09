One of the candidates who ran for a seat on the Searcy City Council in last week’s general election asked the council Thursday to come up with a plan every five years for using revenue from a 1-cent sales tax it is seeking to make permanent.
Searcy business owner Karen Marshall, who lost to former Searcy Mayor David Morris in the race for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat last Tuesday, spoke during the public comment portion of the agenda meeting at the Carmichael Community Center.
“I would like to ask one thing of the council,” Marshall said. “If you’re asking that this [the eight-year, one-cent sales tax passed in 2014] be made permanent, I would ask the council [to come up] with an ordinance that allows the council, the department and the community members to come together once every five years to help determine what improvements are to be made for that one-cent sales tax.”
Marshall said she feel like the residents have a right to be involved. She mentioned that after multiple months of door knocking for her campaign, that is one thing she has heard from residents. She said she believes “Searcy needs this tax and citizens need to be heard.”
Mayor Kyle Osborne thanked Marshall after her comments, but the council did not further address the tax.
A special election will be held Feb. 9 for residents to decide if they want to make the one-cent tax permanent. The eight-year tax was passed by 64.37 percent (1,987 votes) of the voters after a plan was drawn up to use the revenue for specific projects, such as a swimming pool, an Information Technology building and drainage. It will sunset in 2022.
Also on Feb. 9, voters will get to decide whether to pass a bond issue for a major overhaul of the Searcy Sports Complex, valued at over $8 million. Four new turf baseball and four new turf softball fields and improved parking are just some of the plans in place if the voters pass the bond issue, which would be paid out of the advertising and promotion tax passed by the City Council last year.
The following polling locations will be in use for voters Feb. 9: West Race Baptist Church, Downtown Church of Christ, the Carmichael Community Center and Searcy First Assembly of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.