Five questions were asked of each of the three Bald Knob mayoral candidates Monday night at a forum held at City Hall., including what it would take for the city to grow.
The candidates – Mary Hodges, Gary Looney and Christie Thomason – are looking to replace Barth Grayson, who chose not to run for reelection, instead running for White County judge against Shelly Churchwell and Lisa Brown. Brown, White County Judge Michael Lincoln’s administrative assistant, won the May Republican primary election and will take office in January.
