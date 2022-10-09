The annual Fallin’ Blackbird Festival will back this weekend with a goal of attracting 5,000 attendees, according to Camille Stout, executive director of the Beebe Chamber of Commerce.
“We feel like we had about 4,000 people” last year, Stout said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
The annual Fallin’ Blackbird Festival will back this weekend with a goal of attracting 5,000 attendees, according to Camille Stout, executive director of the Beebe Chamber of Commerce.
“We feel like we had about 4,000 people” last year, Stout said.
New this year at the festival, which will be held Saturday in Beebe from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., will be the pumpkin carving contest that will take place on the main stage on Main Street at 10 a.m., according to Stout. A winner for each category will be chosen: painted, carved and most unique. There will also be a pumpkin carving champion medal awarded that was made by Beebe High School students.
“We’ll have the blackbird pie eating contest to follow,” Stout said of the attraction that uses blackberries in place of blackbirds. “We have always had that, but this year it will be the fire department against the police department and the high school baseball team versus the high school football team.”
Prior to those events, Stout said, will be the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival 5K at 7:30 a.m. on Illinois Street. Registration will be held for it the morning of the certified run at 6:30 a.m. on Main Street in front of the Ameriprise Financial building. The cost is $45 and includes a T-shirt, medal and racing bib.
The Fallin’ Blackbird corn hole tournament also is back for the third time and starts at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m. It will be located on Illinois Street in front of the American Legion. It is $30 for the Backyard Division that starts at 10 a.m. and $50 for the Advanced Division that starts at 1:30 p.m. Registration can be done by by phone at (501) 286-2167 or (501) 882-8153 or by email at Phil@lrbolt.com or Beebechamberofcommerce @gmail.com.
The event also will feature “live entertainment until 3 p.m.”, Stout said. “Our headliner is going to be Midnight South and then we have some local artists.”
Focusing on craft vendors, Stout said, “we have more craft vendors than we have ever had participating. We’re actually completely booked; we cannot accept anymore vendors. We’ve had a really great turnout.”
In the past, Stout said festival organizers have had to reach out to vendors, but “this year, participants are reaching out to us. The word is definitely getting around.”
Beebe earned national attention Dec. 31, 2010, when an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 red-winged blackbirds were found dead in the city from blunt force trauma, according to smithsonianmag.com.
More dead blackbirds were found in the city after the next New Year’s Eve, with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reporting that fireworks was the cause and the birds were targeted. The Beebe City Council passed an ordinance in 2012 that prohibited fireworks in areas where the blackbirds were known to roost.
The dead birds attracted such popularity that a television crew came to Beebe to shoot a documentary-style show titled “Omens of the Apocalypse.” The show aired on the National Geographic Channel in March 2012.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.