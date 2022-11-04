A Searcy 49-year-old died Thursday evening after colliding into a parked vehicle at a gas station and crashing into a tree off Holmes Road, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.

The crash occurred around 4:38 p.m., and Jeffory Melrose, who was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain. was pronounced dead shortly after by medical staff at Unity Health-White County Medical Center, Wells said.

