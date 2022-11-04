A Searcy 49-year-old died Thursday evening after colliding into a parked vehicle at a gas station and crashing into a tree off Holmes Road, according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
The crash occurred around 4:38 p.m., and Jeffory Melrose, who was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain. was pronounced dead shortly after by medical staff at Unity Health-White County Medical Center, Wells said.
Melrose reportedly drove off Holmes Road near Maple Street into the Valero gas station parking lot, where he collided with the unoccupied vehicle that was parked at the store, "pushing it into the building," according to the Arkansas State Police fatal accident report. He then continued traveling behind the store into a field where he crashed into the tree.
“A witness described to us that it appeared Melrose could possibly have been experiencing a medical condition," Wells said. Melrose was taken to WCMC by NorthStar EMS.
In the report written by Patrolman Daniel “Cruz” Dillard of the Searcy Police Department, the weather was listed as clear and the road was dry.
