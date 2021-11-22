A 48-year-old Searcy woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a semitrailer north of Marvell.
Annie Irene Lowery was driving a 2007 Hyundai Sonata south on U.S. Highway 49 in Phillips County when she “veered into the northbound lane” and struck the front of a 2017 Freightliner, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. Both vehicles came to a stop on opposite shoulders of the highway.
Two minors also were injured and taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. It was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which occurred at 2:33 p.m., Trooper Markeith Neal wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.